OpenClassrooms' programs are recognized by the United States Department of Labor as Registered Apprenticeships to Diversify Talent, Close Skills Gap

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenClassrooms , launched four Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) with approval from the U.S. Department of Labor, Data Analyst, Digital Marketer, Help Desk Technician, and Application (Software) Developer. These programs will increase opportunities for individuals looking to advance their careers and help employers meet their most pressing talent needs.

As the demand for tech talent continues, Americans of all backgrounds are looking for ways to improve their lives and increase their economic mobility by acquiring new skills. With its apprenticeship programs, OpenClassrooms aims to remove roadblocks that traditionally hinder underrepresented and underserved populations, and provide employers with much-needed well-trained talent. Apprentices are able to earn while they learn and secure a job in competitive industries, while employers get to grow their own talent and provide real equity for those shut out from exciting tech careers.

"The RAP approval from the Department of Labor confirms OpenClassrooms' deep expertise in skills training. Our many years of experience offering apprenticeships in the EU and Africa coupled with the use of learning technologies and a solid pedagogical model has positioned us well.

We can now act as an intermediary for Enterprise companies needing to find talent for hard-to-fill in-demand professional positions. Upon completion of these incredible earn-and-learn opportunities, apprentices will receive a nationally recognized Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship from the Department of Labor. Our first cohort of apprentices is scheduled to launch in a few months." says Pierre Dubuc , co-founder, and CEO of OpenClassrooms

Due to U.S. employers' ever-increasing demand for labor with strong technology skills, there is both tremendous momentum and enormous potential to dramatically scale diverse and non-traditional apprenticeships in the United States, in areas ranging from cloud to cybersecurity to data analytics and beyond. OpenClassrooms offers its apprenticeship programs at this moment when US employers are urgently seeking equitable and inclusive solutions to close the talent gap.

About OpenClassrooms: Established in 2013, OpenClassrooms is one of the largest global education-to-employment platform providers, with 355, 000 students across 140 countries, thousands of full-time diploma students, and hundreds of corporate customers, such as Capgemini, PwC, AXA, Amazon Career Choice, Deliveroo, Randstad, Dentsu, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and more. It is a higher education institution accredited by the French state, issuing its own Associate, Bachelor' , and Master's level Diplomas and registered with the Board of Education in Paris, France. OpenClassrooms is a private, B-Corp-certified distance-learning organization registered with the Board of Education in Paris, France. It operates a fully-online competency-based education model focused on vocational training in knowledge-economy fields - 600+ courses and 55 training programs in high-demand professions including coding, IT, product management, data management, marketing, communications, and UX design. The model blends top-quality online coursework with one-on-one mentorship, project-based learning, and career coaching.

