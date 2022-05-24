POPULAR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT CHAIN, HEALTH NUT NABS KRIS JENNER AS ITS FIRST INVESTOR

The Fresh Obsessed, Fast Casual Eatery Eyes Global Expansion After 20% Year Over Year Growth

CALABASAS, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HN Holding LLC, owner of Health Nut restaurants in Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and Manhattan Beach, is pleased to announce Kris Jenner's equity stake in the company. Ms. Jenner is Health Nut's first investor, the Southern California restaurant chain is known for its fresh ingredients, homemade dressings, and wide range of vegan, vegetarian, organic, and gluten-free salads, sandwiches, teas and more.

Public recognition of the Health Nut brand soared in 2015 when its iconic salad bowls began regularly appearing on the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, making the chain's Calabasas location a destination for fans and locals. Since then, the restaurant has grown to a globally recognized brand that includes corporate owned restaurants, a ready-to-sell franchise system, and a licensing business targeting expansion into multiple consumer product categories.

"We are honored to bring Kris into the company and to have her continued support as we expand to meet customers' ongoing demand," said Steve Choi, CEO of Health Nut. "We're excited to be able to provide more customers with a fast casual dining experience that delivers superior taste, extraordinary customer service, and an ongoing commitment to quality, fresh, and healthy ingredients."

"Throughout the years, Health Nut's iconic salads have become a fixture in my home as my family enjoyed countless meals from their Calabasas location," said Kris Jenner. "I've always valued how Health Nut has been able to deliver convenience without sacrificing high-quality ingredients and outstanding customer service."

More recently the brand has undergone a full-scale creative redevelopment with an eye towards implementing a marketing and licensing program that supports the restaurant chain's global expansion efforts. Health Nut has locations in Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and a new location in Manhattan Beach, California with additional openings planned for later this year. For additional information on Health Nut, please visit healthnutla.com .

The deal was orchestrated by Cindy Bailey, Chief Brand Officer at Health Nut. Dan Romanelli, the legendary founder of Warner Bros' Consumer Products Division has joined as a consultant and business advisor.

ABOUT HEALTH NUT

From its humble beginnings as a vitamin shop in 1988, Health Nut has evolved into a popular Southern California chain that also runs a thriving online business for its popular dressings and sauces. The restaurant is renowned for the freshness of its ingredients, family-recipe homemade dressings, and wide range of vegan, vegetarian, organic and gluten-free options.

For more information about Health Nut, visit www.healthnutla.com . For information about licensing opportunities with the Health Nut brand, contact Cindy Bailey, HatchTank LLC.

