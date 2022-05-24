SHL, Adecco Group's latest study helps uncover Generation Z's leadership potential

SHL's Graduate solution was the cornerstone of this study that explores Generation Z's potential and how that can drive organization performance

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in people science and technology, and The Adecco Group, a global Human Resources provider and temporary staffing firm, released a study that explains how GenerationZ can offer unique skills that have been deemed critical to overcoming the waves of change that companies are experiencing today.

SHL's Graduate Hiring Solution was the cornerstone of the study that employed the profiles of young leaders who applied for Adecco Group's CEO for One Month program. The study gained insight using SHL's situational judgment test (SJTs) to demonstrate this cohort's workplace behaviors including their ability to initiate action, work with people, network, innovate, deliver results for customers, and adapt to change. It found that GenZ's cognitive diversity - the difference among us due to our life experiences, worldview, and how we process information - can be leveraged for high potential and leadership positions in the future.

"The current business ecosystem is witnessing the brilliance of young leaders. Their unique skills are critical for overcoming the workplace challenges in the post-covid world. We know from this study that Gen Z can offer sound, creative, and well researched outputs," said Matt Kirk, Solutions Owner for Talent Acquisition at SHL.

The surveyed group included candidates from 42 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Platforms like SHL's Graduate Hiring solutions can help businesses attract, develop, and retain GenerationZ while benefiting from their diverse mindsets immediately.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

