Azzur Group Celebrates Ground-Breaking of Raleigh Cleanrooms on Demand™ Facility

Political and Business Leaders Join the Festivities as Azzur Underscores Its Commitment to Life Sciences in North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their commitment to the advancement of life sciences in North Carolina, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand TM, a market-leading provider for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, celebrated the opening of its latest facility in Morrisville, NC with a widely-attended ground-breaking ceremony.

Event attendees included representatives of the Wake County Government Board of Commissioners, Town of Morrisville, and Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, as well as local business leaders and Azzur Group partners including Azzur's construction partners for the Morrisville location: Barker Construction Group and Angstrom Technology.

The Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Morrisville location is the company's fourth cleanroom facility. Its three current locations are in Waltham, MA; Burlington, MA; and Vista, CA. All have been selected for their proximity to established or growing life sciences business areas. (Morrisville is minutes from the celebrated Research Triangle area of North Carolina.)

Every Cleanrooms on Demand provides turnkey cleanroom and laboratory space for GMP manufacturing. In addition to on-demand cleanroom facilities, these carefully selected locations also offer a range of cGMP "wraparound services," from materials management and storage to asset management and supply chain solutions.

Additionally, Azzur Group's portfolio of businesses — Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur GMP Advisory and Consulting services , Azzur Labs , and Azzur Training Center — allows companies to scale their science businesses responsibly and with phase-appropriate compliance, without being overburdened by the expense of facility ownership and maintenance. This allows companies to focus their energy on their science and efficiently and safely bringing their innovations to market. Research Triangle Park is the first U.S. biotech hub in which all four Azzur Group businesslines are centrally located, offering clients the necessary services needed to start, scale, and sustain their GMP organizations.

The Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ business model came about in 2018, when Azzur Group's client base in Cambridge encouraged the company to create cleanroom facilities in locations previously underserved with state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing capabilities. "Over these past years, we've helped advance the expansion of the life sciences industry in many fast-growing markets," said Joel Gates , Senior Director of Operations, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Raleigh. "We're proud to be doing the same in the Research Triangle area."

"The development of important therapies and treatments depends on access to the best laboratory facilities for entrepreneurial pharma and biotech companies. Our model allows our clients to focus on science, while we provide vital services to help their business grow," Gates added.

Azzur Group plans to open additional Cleanrooms on Demand facilities in locations across the U.S. over the next two years.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to DeliveryTM, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

Location

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

1101 Shiloh Glenn Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

