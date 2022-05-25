Deana Scott, CEO of Raving: "Pleased to welcome the market-leading data solutions company Quick Custom Intelligence as the Title Sponsor of the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference."

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raving and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) announced that QCI will be the Title Sponsor of the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and the Host Player Development Conference. The conference will be held at the South Point Casino Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, July 12th -14th 2022. The conference is the longest running event dedicated to casino marketing and the technology that drives the gaming industry.

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving, said, "Not only are we thrilled to be bringing back an industry event that has informed and motivated thousands of operators since 2003, we are pleased to welcome the market-leading data solutions company Quick Custom Intelligence as the Title Sponsor of the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. Attendees that have been to a Raving conference expect valuable and candid conversations around the industry's toughest issues. They want current data and tools in a format that sparks conversation and sharing. We're back and we will deliver as promised this July."

Andrew Cardno, CTO & Co-Founder of QCI said, "The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference is an industry leading event where thought leaders from across the industry are able to collaborate, develop ideas and share best practices. The learnings shared at the CMTC provide an invaluable toolset for developing effective marketing plans in this volatile marketplace."

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com to subscribe to our publications or contact Daniel Wood daniel@betravingknows.com, 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving's products and services.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in 55 casino resorts in North America and in over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premise, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix.

