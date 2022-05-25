Geek+ automates German 3PL provider Bergler's picking operations

Geek+ AMRs have allowed Bergler to fully automate picking operations in their highly anticipated logistics center

ERLENSEE, Germany, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, is pleased to announce that German third-party logistics provider Bergler Industrieservices has put their faith in Geek+'s Picking and Put-away solution, now fully operational in Bergler's new logistics center in Erlensee, not far from Germany's transportation hub, Frankfurt.

Bergler's success is derived from providing top-quality logistics services, including order fulfillment and returns management, for German and international e-commerce actors. To modernize their picking and put-away processes, Bergler opted for Geek+'s P-800 picking AMRs and sophisticated warehouse management system. With the picking process automated, Bergler can leverage their considerable advantages and know-how to offer top-of-the-line service to their clients.

This know-how is based, among other things, on experience from the production sector, allowing Bergler Industrieservices to offer its customers value-added services such as component assembly, quality control, packaging, and much more in addition to handling typical fulfilment tasks.

The automated order picking system is therefore a great help for the around 40 employees who have been assembling, packing, and shipping a large number of orders for customers of various e-commerce operators every day since moving to the 11 000m2 Erlensee site in 2019. Bergler's warehouse employees are now front and central in both the inbound and outbound operations and enjoy much more comfortable conditions. The P-800s bring the racks to the operator at the workstation, then return the racks to an optimized position based. This saves countless hours that would otherwise be spent walking through the vast site.

Saverio Carella, Sales Director DACH at Geek+, said: "We have greatly enjoyed working with Bergler to make this project a reality. Together, we have achieved a modern logistics center that represents the best of what AMR technology and expertise have to offer. Bergler, their employees, and their customers all stand to benefit from this modernization."

Thanks to the integration of advanced robotics technology, not only is picking faster, more comfortable, and more accurate, but storage density is also much higher, thanks to the AMRs' low profile and modest space requirements. This allows Bergler more freedom to scale up their operations and expand their business horizons.

Bergler CEO Raimund Bergler said: "The Geek+ robotics solution is something we have been looking forward to for some time now, and we're thrilled with the results. The picking robots allow us to embark on a new phase in our development and ensure that we continue to guarantee our customers an extremely high level of service."

Geek+ is once again very proud to have enabled an independent third-party logistics provider to scale up their operations and deliver new levels of quality. The AMR leader stands ready to assist Bergler in making the most of their newly expanded capacities.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

