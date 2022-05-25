JELD-WEN APPOINTS JOHN T. KRAUSE TO SVP & GENERAL MANAGER NORTH AMERICA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the promotion of John T. Krause to senior vice president and general manager, North America, effective May 25. He will report to Chair and CEO Gary S. Michel. Krause, currently JELD-WEN vice president and general manager for the North America windows business, succeeds Daniel Castillo, who is leaving the company.

"John is a highly accomplished executive who has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams that consistently deliver outstanding results," said Michel. "His appointment reflects our succession planning process and the talent across the company. I look forward to working together as we execute our strategy to provide a differentiated, superior customer experience and continue to grow revenue, expand margins and deliver value for shareholders."

Krause is a seasoned leader who has more than 25 years of general management, marketing, finance and operations experience. He joined JELD-WEN in 2018 and has held leadership roles in North America windows and doors. Most recently, Krause was responsible for all aspects of the North America window businesses focused on residential and commercial construction. Prior to joining JELD-WEN, Krause spent 13 years at Cooper Industries and Eaton Corporation in a variety of senior finance, marketing and operations roles. He began his business career as a manufacturing manager and engineer at Photocircuits Corporation. Krause served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated with a bachelor's degree in corporate finance from Georgia State University.

"I am honored to lead a talented North America team that is passionate about serving customers," said Krause." We have great momentum in the business, and I am excited to capitalize on the growth opportunity ahead of us."

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements by our CEO and statements regarding our business strategies and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", or "intend" or comparable terminology. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, they are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include but are not limited to the factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update after the date of this release.

