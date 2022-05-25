Palomar College and HighPoint Technology Solutions Announce Partnership in Student Success Suite

TEMPE, Ariz. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar College is launching a new suite of student success products to enable students to better achieve their goals through a unified user experience.

Through a partnership with HighPoint Technology Solutions, more than 24,000 students at Palomar will have access to HighPoint Campus Experience, Degree Planner, Schedule Builder, Advising Relationship Management, Course Auditor, and Message Center. These real-time, fully integrated tools will upgrade Palomar's existing student information system allowing students to communicate, plan and collaborate with staff and faculty.

HighPoint Campus Experience is a modern user interface to PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, leveraging design-thinking principles to promote better outcomes for students.

Degree Planner leverages existing degree audit data in PeopleSoft to deliver an automated sequencing of courses that helps students and counselors find an optimal path to graduation.

Schedule Builder provides students with an intuitive interface to build an ideal real time class schedule.

Advising Relationship Management allows counselors to see a 360-degree view of their students to provide efficient counseling.

Course Auditor will enable institutions to track and adjust courses that students enroll in that are not Title IV compliant.

Message Center is a FERPA-compliant platform that provides trackable communication with students.

Founded in 1946, Palomar College is a public, two-year community college located in San Marcos, California, approximately 30 miles north of San Diego. Students may choose from over 150 associate degree and certificate programs, complete the first two years of a bachelor's degree, train for a career, or enjoy lifelong learning.

Dr. Vikash Lakhani, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President for Student Services at Palomar, says, "The user experience of our PeopleSoft Student Center wasn't providing the modern sophistication that our students have come to expect. We were looking for a solution that allows students and staff to conduct multiple tasks from enrollment, schedule & degree planning, financial aid, advising and communication while using one modern, singular platform. HighPoint delivers this by providing the uniform student experience that today's student demands. We anticipate that implementing these tools will greatly enhance the user experience and contribute towards our students' enrollment and success."

"We are thrilled to have Palomar College join our growing family of partners in the California Community College system," says George Amalor, Founder and CEO of HighPoint. "Palomar's leadership saw the need to make a bold change in the technology services it was providing to its students. By investing in technology that provides immediate help to students, staff, and faculty, we anticipate a tremendous increase in student collaboration and interactions with staff and faculty in degree planning, advising, and financial aid. Students will have an easier and more intuitive way to conduct the business of being a student. We look forward to working with Palomar for many years to come."

About HighPoint: HighPoint has partnered with close to 160 PeopleSoft institutions, and with over 350 products licensed, they are the leaders in student success solutions for PeopleSoft institutions. The company believes in helping institutions get more out of their Oracle investments through better outcomes, faster deployments, and compelling user experiences. HighPoint products include a broad array of solutions for Advising, Class Scheduling, Degree Planning, Messaging, Student Experience, and Messaging needs.

