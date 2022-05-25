SOOS Partners with CircleCI to Offer Seamless Vulnerability Identification and Remediation

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOOS is teaming up with CircleCI , the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, to offer CircleCI customers seamless access to SOOS's Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool. Now users will have the ability to find, fix, and monitor known vulnerabilities in their app dependencies, without leaving the CircleCI platform.

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes' Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.

SOOS's cloud-based Software Composition Analysis tool scans your manifests in real-time. The open source software scan identifies vulnerable packages, indicates what the fix is, and integrates into the development team's CI/CD pipeline and workflow tools to make fixing and monitoring fast and simple. SOOS makes it easy to find all the license types included in the open source components of your project, as well as their dependencies. SOOS's robust web dashboard provides proprietary license attribution summaries, making it effortless to determine open source license allowances for commercial applications, web applications, internal applications, patentability considerations, source modifications, and attribution information.

"SOOS is on a mission to make software safer for everyone, by providing all developers access to the tools they need to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities," said Becca Newton, SOOS's V.P. of Business Development. "These partnerships allow us to broaden our reach and fulfill our mission to provide streamlined, affordable solutions to the developer community. We're breaking down the barriers, because safety and security are our top priorities."

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

