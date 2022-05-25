Vantis Life announces distribution agreement with Everdays

Company to provide life insurance products through unique digital planning platform

WINDSOR, Conn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantis Life Insurance Company, a Penn Mutual company, announces a strategic marketing agreement with Everdays, an insurtech firm providing retirement, health and end-of-life planning solutions focused on seniors that are entering or planning for retirement. As part of the agreement, Everdays will market Vantis Life insurance products through its online, digital planning platform. Vantis will provide accelerated digital approval, life insurance product underwriting, policy issue and support through Everdays' easy-to-use digital planning platform.

"We're excited to work with Everdays to help provide life insurance solutions for an underserved and fast-growing market," said Tom Harris, president of life insurance and annuities for The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, the parent company of Vantis Life. "Everdays delivers a one-of-kind, digital planning platform to reach people who otherwise may not be aware of our products that fit the needs of their life-stage. This innovation puts planning and insurance products together and aligns with Vantis' goal to provide simple, easy-to-afford protection to more American families."

"We couldn't be happier about working with Vantis Life and the backing of Penn Mutual," said Mark Alhermizi, CEO and founder of Everdays. "As the fastest growing insurtech platform focused on young seniors and individuals planning their retirement, we wanted a partner that shared our vision. With its consumer-focused, tech-savvy orientation, Vantis Life is the ideal partner for us. Combining our proprietary digital planning and funding platform, Vantis Life's products and accelerated underwriting process with Penn Mutual's history, stability and strength is a unique offering. Our cultures are perfectly aligned."

Over the coming months, the two companies will work together to launch a seamless, easy-to-use digital experience that offers unique retirement planning and life insurance purchasing solutions through a comprehensive online platform aimed at young, thriving seniors looking for a fulfilling life and secure retirement.

About Vantis Life

Since 1942, Vantis Life Insurance Company has specialized in providing families with affordable life insurance and annuity products that offer protection and guarantees. Vantis Life provides a convenient, seamless online purchasing experience and offers simple, easy-to-afford products to middle-income American families. The company takes pride in supporting these products with attentive and personal customer service. Vantis Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, backed by 175 years of financial strength and stability. Learn more about Vantis Life at www.vantislife.com.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

About Everdays

Everdays is imagining a new way for young seniors to plan for their golden years on a digital platform purpose-built just for them. As the fastest-growing insurtech platform in retirement, health and end of life planning, we are the only consumer-first and senior-friendly brand to captivate and engage with millions of people 60+ who are looking for a modern solution that fits their lifestyle and needs. The 100% digital platform provides advanced planning tools and Everdays Assured branded insurance products that are designed to bring the customers plans to life, allowing them to live fulfilling lives and secure their futures no matter what lies ahead. Everdays was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Mark Alhermizi, and is based in metropolitan Detroit, MI. For more information visit www.everdays.com.

