J.D. Power Names Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts #1 Health Plan in State for Sixth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has been named the top health plan in Massachusetts for member satisfaction by J.D. Power, a global expert in customer insights. Blue Cross is the only plan in Massachusetts to be ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power for six consecutive years.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic has brought extraordinary challenges for our members, and I am proud we have been able to help support them," said Blue Cross President and CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "This honor would not have been possible without our 3,800 employees, who work hard every day to provide best-in-class service."

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM measures member satisfaction in 22 regions throughout the United States. Blue Cross earned the highest score in billing and payment; coverage and benefits; customer service; and information and communication in the Massachusetts region.

The J.D. Power results for the region are based on responses from 987 commercial health plan members from five health plans across Massachusetts. The survey was fielded in January-April 2022.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts