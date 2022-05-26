The Real Brokerage to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

The Real Brokerage to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2022, at 11:20am CT.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/reax/1936224

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia , and Ontario and Alberta, Canada . Real is building the future, together with more than 4,500 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Elisabeth Warrick

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908-280-2515

View original content:

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.