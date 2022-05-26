SyTrue Appoints Healthcare Technology Leader Chad Wege as Vice President of Product

Former Apixio, Change Healthcare executive has extensive experience leading product development across the healthcare ecosystem

STATELINE, Nev., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, today announced the appointment of Chad Wege as vice president of product.

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency, increased productivity, reduced costs and enhanced revenue.

SyTrue's solutions synthesize, normalize, and transform unstructured clinical data into strategic enterprise-wide digital assets that catalyze informed decision-making and increase efficiency for health plans. With NLP-driven workflows, health plans achieve a higher accuracy and ROI on payment integrity and risk adjustment programs.

Wege, a tenured leader in the healthcare technology space, brings to SyTrue 15 years of product innovation, development, and management expertise. He most recently led prospective risk product development at Apixio, a value-based care technology company. Prior to Apixio, Wege held leadership roles in product and program management at Change Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group that focused on population management, value-based care, provider risk delegation, and government programs.

Wege has led both product and program management teams of various sizes through market strategy, conceptualization and requirements definition, development and release, and customer implementation and management.

"Chad is an agile product practitioner with a proven track record of solving complex challenges and driving results," said SyTrue Founder and CEO Kyle Silvestro. "We look forward to his contributions as we develop new products that unlock valuable insights from messy electronic health records data."

"SyTrue's industry-leading natural language processing and flexible rules technology enable payers and providers to leverage previously inaccessible data to drive greater efficiencies, better decisions, and more valuable outcomes," said Wege. "I'm excited to join the SyTrue team to contribute my deep product management and client experience to build products that address industry-beleaguering problems, unlock potential, and drive growth opportunities for our customers."

About SyTrue

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency that increases productivity, reduces costs and enhances revenue. Healthcare payers must analyze extensive amounts of unstructured data to identify insights from patients' episodic health records, which cannot be accessed by traditional methods of search and require expensive chart reviews. SyTrue's innovative clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Operating System NLP OS™ synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data into a strategic enterprise-wide digital asset that catalyzes informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity. Developed by clinicians and data scientists with deep healthcare domain expertise, SyTrue's solutions boost the productivity of review teams and generate higher ROI on chart reviews through greater accuracy, speed, repeatability and scalability. SyTrue is trusted by top-tier health plans who have leveraged NLP OS™ to process more than 10 billion health records, yielding insights that lead to increased efficiencies and improvements in financial performance.

