Bosonic launches Enterprise Solutions for digital assets clearing and settlement

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business has today announced the launch of Bosonic Enterprise Solutions™, a best-in-class clearing and settlement capability for digital assets that removes the dependency on bilateral credit or a central counterparty.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions™ provides Bosonic's Layer-2 blockchain solution designed to support payment versus payment (PvP) instantaneous clearing and settlement of digital assets and fiat currencies that already underpins the Bosonic Network.

The capability has been launched to meet the growing demand from a range of clients. These include regulated financial market infrastructure organizations and banks looking to launch digital asset capabilities, as well as newly-formed digital asset exchanges that need a best-in-class post-trade clearing and settlement solution to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions™ can be delivered using a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model or via a dedicated deployment model to suit the needs of clients that want to operate their own networks and market platforms. With the solution, clients of FMIs, banks or exchanges can maintain collateral in their own accounts at regulated, neutral custodians that use Bosonic's technology to automate net settlement movements from trading.

Rosario Ingargiola, Bosonic CEO, said: "The demand for a service such as Bosonic Enterprise Solutions™ has been extraordinary, with the market this year heavily focused on developing the next generation of digital asset capabilities across a range of asset classes and use cases."

Jason Nabi, Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "The capital markets industry has been looking at blockchain technology since about 2015 to solve inefficiencies across post-trade. Bosonic Enterprise Solutions™, incorporating the Bosonic Network's™ proven technology, delivers a specifically designed clearing and settlement capability which provides a turnkey digital asset infrastructure platform that can be used by market operators to run their own trading venue or digital asset post-trade service."

Nabi added: "We believe all asset classes will be digital assets in the coming years, and the growth of this market and our respective business supporting the wider digital asset ecosystem will be significant."

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York and London providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets. The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is custodian-agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement and payments. The Bosonic Network™ is delivering infrastructure that's reshaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

