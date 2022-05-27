DAVIS & YOUNG CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVICE AND EXCELLENCE

CLEVELAND, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis & Young, A Legal Professional Association is excited to share its year-long celebration on the memorable occasion of its 100years of service and excellence. Nearly in its sixth month, this celebration would be amiss if not for the distinct recognition received from the many local, state and national legislative bodies and civic leaders that include: the United States Senate, the United States House of Representatives, the 134th General Assembly of the Ohio State Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives, the Willoughby Hills City Council and the Board of Lake County Commissioners.

Davis & Young (PRNewsfoto/Davis & Young) (PRNewswire)

The noteworthy accomplishments of Davis & Young are attributable largely to the loyal services of its highly qualified and committed attorneys and staff, as well as to the innovation and foresight of its managing partners, both past and present. From its founders, Rees H. Davis, Sr. and Fred J. Young to George Lutjen and Marty Murphy to the 21st century leaders, Thomas W. Wright and Dennis R. Fogarty, their combined efforts have earned the firm a well-deserved reputation for excellence and have distinguished the practice as a worthy legal enterprise that has contributed greatly to the well-being of greater Cleveland and its surrounding communities for 100 years.

Although situated in Cuyahoga County for the greater portion of its history and in Willoughby Hills for the past 5 years, Davis and Young is preparing its new home on Chardon Rd. just 1.8 miles east of its current location and east of Som Center Road (Rt. 91).

Please join us on our website www.davisyoung.com and follow us on Facebook as we take a stroll down memory lane that captures many exciting facts about Cleveland in the year 1922.

About Davis & Young

Davis & Young provides high quality legal representation to the insurance industry and business community, as well as private institutions and individuals. Many of our insurance clients operate on a regional and national level.

Our lawyers handle a variety of issues that include business law, construction law, general liability, insurance law, labor and employment, professional liability, and specialized litigation. They will give you the personal and specific attention your legal matter requires.

For more information, please visit www.davisyoung.com or call (216) 348-1700.

