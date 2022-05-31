APP Jet Center acquires FBO operations at Witham Field Airport in Stuart, Florida

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Jet Center, a fixed–base operator ("FBO") that owns and operates essential aviation infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of FBO operations at Witham Field Airport in Stuart, Florida. This location complements the company's existing operations in Washington DC, Denver, Colorado, Fort Pierce, Florida, and San Francisco, California.

APP CEO Dan Harrow said: "We are delighted to be integrating Stuart into APP's growing network of FBO locations. We have been operating along Florida's Treasure Coast for many years and have firsthand knowledge of the explosive growth for general aviation in South Florida."

APP is focused on enhancing its platform through a combination of organic growth initiatives and complementary acquisitions. APP is making new infrastructure and other services available at its FBO locations. The Stuart acquisition is emblematic of APP's commitment to continued growth in diverse and compelling markets across the country.

Harrow added: "APP will continue to ensure that discerning customers at Stuart and our other FBO locations receive world-class service every day, with a focus on safe, secure, and sustainable operations."

About APP

APP is a fixed‐base operator ("FBO") that owns and operates strategically advantaged, essential airport infrastructure in major U.S. markets serving a diverse and high-quality customer base. For more information, please visit https://www.appjetcenter.com/about/.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Utilities, Transportation, and Energy Transition. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com .

