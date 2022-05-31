Green Scientific Labs Achieves ISO/IEC 17025 Recertification for Florida & Arizona Testing Laboratories

DAVIE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO/IEC 17025 recertification in both its Florida and Arizona laboratories. This certifies that the Company has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO/IEC 17025 for analytical chemistry and microbiological testing methods. The surveillance audits received a perfect score and did not yield any findings or need for corrective action in the Company's 13,3000 square foot laboratory located in Davie, FL and its 10,500 square foot laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona.

The annual surveillance ISO/IEC 17025 recertification allows Green Scientific Labs to maintain certification and be recognized domestically and internationally for valid test results at the highest standard. Green Scientific Labs has implemented a robust corporate quality management system based on best practices thereby ensuring the safety and integrity of cannabis and hemp-based products through its testing.

"ISO certification adds accountability and can play a decisive role in the evolution of cannabis testing standards. This audit accentuates Green Scientific Labs' ongoing commitment to the highest level of testing for consumers seeking consistent, reliable, effective, and safe products," said Paul Crage, CEO of Green Scientific Labs.

Being one of the first labs to test cannabis in Florida, and only one of six labs licensed to perform full compliance testing on all products for Arizona, Green Scientific Labs is well positioned to deliver superior and consistent results.

"This accreditation underscores our team's commitment to quality management, science, and continual improvement. We are looking forward to bringing the same level of quality and analytical excellence to new markets such as New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois," said Rafael Bombonato, Chief Compliance Officer of Green Scientific Labs.

While the auditing for surveillance is the same process as a recertification that occurs every two years, laboratories are required to meet state mandates on ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and for validation of testing protocols. Although Arizona requires labs to be ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for at least one parameter, Green Scientific Labs enhanced its accreditation scope to contain all testing parameters performed in Arizona reinforcing its commitment to consistent and reliable testing and is expected to receive its updated ISO certification scope soon.

Green Scientific Labs has appointed Michael Richmond , Co-founder and Chairman of Green Scientific Labs, as the interim Chief Financial Officer upon the departure of Richie Gray , effective immediately.

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp and CBD testing services, and provides unmatched customer service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the issuance of additional Company Shares in satisfaction of earn-out payments and the expansion of the Company's operations. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.‎

View original content:

SOURCE Green Scientific Labs