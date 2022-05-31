Lorestry Child Development App

Timeline storybook speaks a universal health language

CONCORD, Mass. and CORONADO ISLAND, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alea Diagnostics, a company dedicated to supporting child development monitoring has launched the Lorestry app, now available on the App store.

Lorestry is a beautiful, easy to use life storybook that creates a timeline of a child's early experiences. As the first consumer-facing app mapped to a global health language called SNOMED, the app benefits and empowers parents by creating a meaningful data set for their personal use. At the parent's discretion, observations and data they collect can be shared or kept private.

Lorestry sets a new standard for consumer control of self-collected information. Users are provided with premium features of the app when they opt-in to data sharing.

Alea Diagnostics hopes to accelerate understanding of early child development in collaboration with parents and leading organizations committed to child well-being. The app is inclusive of children with differences in baseline health, also a market first.

To kick off Lorestry's launch, the company CEO, Linda Craib , is attending the LIFE ITSELF conference that starts today at the Hotel Del Coronado near San Diego. LIFE ITSELF, in partnership with CNN , is "a three night retreat, converging about 50 speakers and a limited number of guests — it includes leaders from multiple disciplines who intersect the fields of health & medicine."

About Lorestry

The Lorestry storybook app provides parents with a timeline of their child's early life and developmental progression, empowering them with a private data-set of their observations.

