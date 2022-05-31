Melio Launches International Payments To Over 70 Countries

Melio Continues To Expand Its Product Offering, Enabling Users To Pay Suppliers Internationally

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of international payments, enabling U.S. small businesses to make payments abroad with ease and build resiliency in their supply chains. By July 1, Melio customers will be able to pay suppliers in over 70 countries, including main import markets.

Small businesses are withstanding the brunt of supply chain disruptions with 63% saying they have had to alter their supply chains in the past six months. Cross-border payments made by small businesses have been growing sharply but many small businesses lack the infrastructure to process complex international payments. Melio's international payments solution widens the number of vendors that its customers can conduct business with, enabling them to better compete in the global marketplace.

"As Melio continues to scale rapidly we are growing our product and R&D team in order to expand our product offering for small businesses," said Ilan Atias, Melio's co-founder and CTO. "I am pleased that Melio has reached this milestone of enabling payments to over 70 countries, which will provide small businesses with more flexibility to expand their pool of suppliers abroad and with room to innovate."

Melio provides a single, integrated payments solution that allows small businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments – helping with cash flow needs, eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time.

About Melio:

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

