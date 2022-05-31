Perception Point Named on FinTech Global's Third Annual CyberTech 100 list

Perception Point recognized as one of the world's 100 most innovative solution providers helping financial services firms fight off cyber attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , the leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today that it has been named on the third annual CyberTech100 list. The CyberTech100 list, launched by specialist research firm FinTech Global , recognizes the world's most innovative solution providers helping financial services firms prevent cyber attacks, protect customer information and mitigate digital risks. Perception Point was voted on to the prestigious list by a panel of analysts and industry experts, who selected the company from a list of over 1,000 businesses.

Today's financial services firms must address an ever-growing range of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, especially as they deploy modern digital services and adopt remote working. Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution, powered by multiple layers of advanced static and dynamic detection engines , isolates, detects and remediates threats across the organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The solution detects all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , malware , BEC , ATO , impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, dynamically scanning 100% of content within seconds to prevent attacks from reaching the organization.

Perception Point's offering includes an all-inclusive managed Incident Response Service composed of cyber security experts who efficiently analyze and manage incidents, reducing companies' SOC team resources by up to 75%. The company recently announced the acquisition of Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform operating at the endpoint level, to expand its offering to encompass web security. Perception Point's portfolio is game-changing in its ability to transparently protect organizations without impacting their workflow.

"We are proud to have been named on the CyberTech100 list and to be recognized as one of the world's leading cyber security solution providers for the financial sector," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "The rise of digitization, the shift toward remote working and the growing usage of services in the cloud have made it more complex for financial services organizations to adequately protect themselves and their customers without compromising their productivity. Perception Point's cloud-native, multi-layered offering uniquely provides the three necessary components for holistic cybersecurity protection – isolation, detection, and remediation – to prevent even the most advanced attacks, which threaten financial institutions of all sizes."

"Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy."

Perception Point executives will be attending the RSA Conference 2022 (San Francisco, 6-9 June) and the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit (National Harbor, MD, 7-10 June). If you are interested in scheduling an in-person meeting at either of these events, please contact ben@headline.media .

Full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com .

