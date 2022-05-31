Professional Physical Therapy Acquires Somerset Family PT

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces today the acquisition of Somerset Family PT in Somerset, NJ. The addition of this clinic elevates Professional's footprint in New Jersey to more than 60 locations and over 200 locations in the Northeast.

Somerset Family Physical Therapy, a private orthopedic clinic was started in 2004 by Kevin Kurtz, MPT and Eileen Kurtz, PT. Patients at the Somerset location, located at 14 Worlds Fair Drive, will now be able to experience the expanded benefits of being Professional Physical Therapy clinic, including added convenience with access to more locations, telehealth certified clinicians, extended hours, and most notably, in-network status with most major insurances.

Steve Schneider, CEO of Professional states, "It is critical to us that our partners share the same values as we have, and that is clearly the case with Kevin and his team. We are proud to welcome them to the Professional Physical Therapy family. We are excited to continue on an exciting year of growth."

Kevin Kurtz will stay with the practice as Clinic Director. He has been practicing as a physical therapist for over 10 years and specializes in orthopedics, post-operative care, and work injuries.

"Kevin and his team have earned an excellent reputation for clinical care, patient service, and professionalism in the Somerset market, and we are thrilled to partner with them," says Tom Doherty, VP Mergers & Acquisitions.

As Professional Physical Therapy continues to be a top provider in the region, expansion and growth are still among the top priorities for its leadership. Professional's latest acquisition in Somerset reflects their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

