TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NETANIA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2022:

Revenues for Q1 2022 increased by 8.1% to $19.9 million compared to $18.4 million in Q1 2021.



Gross profit for Q1 2022 was $3 million (15.2% of revenues) compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2021 (18.5% of revenues).



Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 decreased to $0.5 million compared to $1.6 million in Q1 2021.



Net loss for Q1 2022 was $1.6 million compared to a net income of $0.6 million in Q1 20 2 1.



Q1 2021 Gross Profit, EBITDA and Net Income included government rants in the amount of $1.4 million ( $1 million recorded in the COGS and an additional $0.4 million recorded in G&A)

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "As air travel begins to recoup and more and more plains resume flights, we see a growing demand for our services and products and an increase in order intake. We are working relentlessly to meet this demand despite strong headwinds resulting from supply chain issues and shortages in raw materials, which are hampering our ability to fully ramp up our production.

During Q1 of 2022 we continued making significant steps in improving our manufacturing efficiencies as we successfully completed merging our 2 facilities in Israel to a single manufacturing site. We believe the cost savings expected from this unification will begin to impact us toward the second half of 2022.

In addition we continue to invest in building additional MRO and production capabilities, following the strategic contacts recently signed with Honeywell and hope to have these new capabilities available by the end of this year."

"Given our growing backlog, the continued recovery of commercial airline traffic and the strategic agreements we signed with Honeywell, coupled with the actions we have taken and to improve our manufacturing efficiencies, I am optimistic about our ability to continue our topline and bottom line growth." concluded Mr. Zamir

Mr Zamir added: "Mr. Ron Ben-Haim has informed our Board of Directors of his retirement from his directorship position effective, May 30, 2022. I wish to thank Ron for his service on behalf of the Company, its board of directors, its management and its employees"

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









March 31,

December 31, 2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,798

$ 12,872 Accounts receivable, net 14,686

13,887 Inventory, net 43,210

41,003 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 4,327

4,219







Total current assets 75,021

71,981







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Restricted deposit 333

343 Investment in affiliates 668

695 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,086

1,157 Deferred income taxes 1,147

1,252 Intangible assets, net 1,777

1,829 Property, plant and equipment, net 33,780

30,462 Operating lease right of use assets 2,534

3,114







Total non-current assets 41,325

38,852 Total assets $ 116,346

$ 110,833







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans $ 1,088

$ 691 Credit line from bank 3,016

6,008 Accounts payable 9,860

9,093 Accrued expenses 6,917

6,959 Operating lease liabilities 609

1,169 Provision for restructuring plan 312

657







Total current liabilities 21,802

24,577







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 15,917

5,979 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,387

1,504 Operating lease liabilities 1,934

1,989







Total non-current liabilities 19,238

9,472 Total liabilities $ 41,040

$ 34,049







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,820

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,976

65,871 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1

33 Retained earnings 8,597

10,159 Total shareholders' equity 75,306

76,784







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 116,346

$ 110,833









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months ended

Year ended



March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)















Revenues:











Products $ 6,319

$ 4,154

$ 25,870

Services 13,635

14,206

52,103



19,954

18,360

77,973















Cost of goods:











Products 5,744

3,610

23,761

Services 11,165

11,352

42,942



16,909

14,962

66,703

Gross Profit 3,045

3,398

11,270















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net (27)

136

517

Selling and marketing 1,335

1,205

5,147

General and administrative 2,385

1,622

8,354

Other income (81)

(13)

(468)

Restructuring and other expenses 927

533

1,755



4,539

3,483

15,305















Operating loss (1,494)

(85)

(4,035)















Financial income (expenses), net 66

397

(540)















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) (1,428)

312

(4,575)















Taxes on income (tax benefit) 107

(131)

(662)















Income (loss) before share of equity investment (1,535)

443

(3,913)















Share in results of affiliated companies (27)

(12)

(76)

Net income (loss) from continued operation $ (1,562)

$ 431

$ (3,989)

Net income from discontinued operation -

156

$ 427

Net income (loss) $ (1,562)

$ 587

$ (3,562)















Basic and diluted income per share

























Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted from continued operation $ (0.17)

$ 0.05

$ (0.45)

Net income per share basic and diluted from discontinued operation $ -

$ 0.02

$ 0.05

Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted $ (0.17)

$ 0.07

$ (0.4)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding











Basic 8,886,546

8,874,696

8,874,696

Diluted 8,886,546

8,874,696

8,874,696

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)



Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Net income (loss) $ (1,562)

$ 587

$ (3,562) Other comprehensive income (loss)









Net unrealized losses from derivatives (32)

(143)

(76) Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net income and inventory -

-

(19) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,594)

$ 444

$ (3,657)













TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)





Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of

shares issued

Amount

Additional

paid-in capital

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(95)

-

(3,562)

(3,657)

Share based compensation

-

-

160

-

-

-

160

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,871

$ 33

$ (2,088)

$ 10,159

$ 76,784

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(32)

-

(1,562)

(1,594)

Exercise of option

11,850

11

56

-

-

-

67

Share based compensation

-

-

49

-

-

-

49

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2022 (unaudited)

9,161,019

$ 2,820

$ 65,976

$ 1

$ (2,088)

8,597

$ 75,306









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)









Three months ended

Year ended





March 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(audited)

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss) from continued operations

(1,562)

431

(3,989)

















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

973

1,056

4,881

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

17

(9)

(19)

Provision for doubtful accounts

-

-

248

Share in results of affiliated Company

27

12

76

Share based compensation

49

26

160

Noncash finance expense

(35)

(397)

(73)

Lease modification

-

-

(1,315)



Increase (decrease) in provision for restructuring expenses

(345)

533

657

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(117)

(127)

94

Impairment of fixed assets

-

-

1,820

Capital gain from sale of fixed assets

(81)

-

(468)

Deferred income taxes, net

107

(136)

(686)

Government loan forgiveness

-

(1,442)

(1,442)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Increase in trade accounts receivable

(895)

(1,573)

(2,934)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

(62)

(181)

(959)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,222)

798

(681)

Decrease in trade accounts payable

536

(106)

2,571

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

42

560

(218)

Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(161)

(27)

8

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (3,729)

$ (583)

$ (2,269)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

84

-

1,163

Purchase of property and equipment

(4,010)

(7,605)

(16,247)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

(285)

(555)

Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (3,926)

$ (7,890)

$ (15,639)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Short-term credit received (Repayments) from banks

(3,000)

3,000

3,000

Proceeds from long-term loans received

10,504

3,042

3,042

Exercise of options

67

-

-

Cash flows provided by financing activities

$7,571

$6,042

$ 6,042

















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:













Net profit from discontinued operation

-

156

777

Net cash provided by discontinued activities

$ -

$ 156

$ 777

















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(84)

(2,275)

(11,089)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,215

24,304

24,304

















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$ 13,131

$ 22,029

$ 13,215



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)







Three months ended

Year ended



March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2021





























Net income $ (1,562)

$ 587

$ (3,562)

Adjustments:











Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies 27

12

76

Taxes on income (tax benefit) 107

(131)

(662)

Financial expense/ (income), net (66)

(397)

540

Depreciation and amortization 1,025

1,105

5,420

Restructuring expenses 927

533

1,755

Discontinued operation income -

(156)

(427)

Share based compensation 49

26

160

Adjusted EBITDA $ 507

$ 1,579

$ 3,300

















