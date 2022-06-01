Binti Announces Partnership With the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binti, a child welfare software provider, has begun a partnership with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to ease this process for both staff and families. Binti and DCYF are working together to launch on Binti's licensing module, which will be called the Washington Caregiver Application Portal (WA CAP). This will empower both staff and families to more effectively manage the foster care application process, which was previously conducted primarily via paper application. The WA CAP includes portals for foster family applicants, references, and other adults to complete their portion of the process via a mobile-friendly secure portal. This record is subsequently tracked on DCYF's dashboard in real time.

Across the country, there is a shortage of foster families that can provide safe and loving homes to the more than 400,000 children who live in the system. However, the process to become a foster parent is primarily conducted via paper application. This makes the process cumbersome for families and challenging for the foster care agency to effectively support and license that family.

"We are thrilled to provide DCYF a more seamless process to license foster parents, especially since this can already be a stressful process," said Felicia Curcuru, CEO of Binti.says Felicia Curcuru, Binti CEO. "Making this process easier for families and staff will help DCYF have enough safe homes for our children in care."

DCYF staff will also be able to complete their paperwork (such as the home study evaluation), and track background checks, training hours, and case notes–all online.

As Binti launches its licensing module with Washington, it has continued to expand nationwide and is now deployed in over 200 agencies across 30 states (Washington is the fourth state-wide agency). The use of WA CAP will involve not only the DCYF staff directly, but also more than 40 private Child Placing Agencies (CPAs) across the state who license foster parents. These CPAs will have their own Binti portals to track the applications of the families that apply through them, and DCYF will have ultimate approval over these applications, as well as high-level data and reporting. "Up until this partnership with Binti, we haven't had strong oversight into the licensure metrics of each of our agencies," shared David Yantis, DCYF Project Manager. "Now, we are looking forward to accessing these insights with the click of a button."

"Binti has helped Washington State improve the foster care licensing process by increasing and diversifying the population of foster families. WA CAP enables us to provide a single application source to prospective and existing caregivers and streamline our home study process, automate existing paper practices and provide tools for efficient recruitment and retention of foster parents in Washington State. It has been a great partnership with Binti and we look forward to launching in Fall 2022," said Ruben Reeves, DCYF Senior Administrator.

Binti is a mission-driven software company designed to revolutionize the child welfare system by providing modern tools to empower social workers in their effort to help every child have a safe and loving family. Binti is used by more than 100 child welfare agencies to increase family permanency for children by streamlining the adoption and foster care process, freeing social workers to focus on children and families in need instead of paperwork. Learn more at www.binti.com.

For more information about DCYF and WA CAP, visit the DCYF Foster Parent Application Portal or contact dcyf.caregiverportal@dcyf.wa.gov.

