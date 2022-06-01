Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets Launch the Caesars Racebook App in Florida and Ohio

New horse racing app now live with full horse racing menu, livestreaming from racetracks around the world and unmatched rewards

ELMONT, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse racing fans in Florida and Ohio can now enjoy a best-in-class horse racing experience in the palm of their hands. Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), and NYRA Bets LLC ("NYRA Bets"), the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. ("NYRA"), today announced the new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook, is officially live in Florida and Ohio with plans to add additional states throughout the year.

Now available for download on iOS, Caesars Racebook utilizes the NYRA Bets platform providing bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world with betting on marquee tracks in the United States and internationally. The wagering menu includes Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Del Mar, Santa Anita, Keenelandas well as Caesars operated tracks Harrah's Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah's Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs. New customers registering for Caesars Racebook will be eligible for a 100% first deposit match up to $500.

Similar to the Caesars Sportsbook app, Caesars Racebook integrates the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards to offer bettors a chance to earn exclusive experiences with every wager placed.

"The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and livestreaming content for the first time," said Dan Shapiro, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Caesars Digital. "Caesars Racebook is truly differentiated as the first horse racing advance deposit wagering app to include our award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program. We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country."

The partnership enables Caesars to further expand into horse racing, which generated $12.2 billion in pari-mutuel wagering handle in 2021. Caesars Racebook players can enjoy all the additional benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights, and more. NYRA Bets, the fastest-growing national advance deposit wagering platform features a secure, state-of-the-art wagering platform that allows its customers to conveniently and securely watch and wager on horse races.

"The new Caesars Racebook app, which utilizes the NYRA Bets interface and technology, will expand access to world-class horse racing now and in the future," said Matt Feig, General Manager of NYRA Bets. "The partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars is a win for horse racing, its stakeholders and countless racetracks around the world."

As a longtime supporter of horse racing, Caesars is the proud host of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's National Handicapping Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas and has announced plans to build and operate a Harrah's racetrack and casino in Columbus, Nebraska.

The launch of Caesars Racebook is a momentous step in the partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars Sportsbook. In January, Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA unveiled a partnership establishing Caesars as an official sports betting marketing partner in New York and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About NYRA BETS, LLC (NYRA Bets)

NYRA Bets, LLC (NYRA Bets) is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched as a national ADW in 2016 and currently available to customers in 30 states, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

