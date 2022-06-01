Front of House Launches Restaurant-Focused Digital Collectibles in New York City

FOH brings the web3 space and independent restaurants together, giving exclusive benefits to some of New York's hottest spots

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front of House (FOH), a curation of exclusive restaurant digital collectibles created for people who love to eat and drink, launches in the New York market. With the first drop scheduled for June 1 at 5:00 PM EST, FOH launches with beloved partners including Wildair and Dame, bringing the hospitality and independent restaurant space into the web3 world. While helping restaurants create new revenue streams outside of the dining room, FOH provides all of their partners with 80% of digital collectible profits. Ranging from dining perks and community benefits to some of New York's most popular spots, to special events, exclusive merch, and charitable donations, FOH provides New Yorkers and eaters around the world with one-of-a-kind digital art paired with exciting offline experiences that allows restaurants and guests to connect in entirely new ways. Through the creation and sale of these digital collectibles, FOH gives restaurant lovers new ways to support their favorite spots.

Credit: Saint Urbain (PRNewswire)

TEAM

Front of House is founded by a group of food, tech, and restaurant industry insiders including Phil Toronto (VaynerFund), Colin Camac (former restaurateur), and Alex Ostroff (Saint Urbain). Phil has worked alongside Gary Vaynerchuk for the past twelve years, leading all investing across personal angles and funds; Colin is a former restaurateur and has deep relationships with some of the top restaurants around the country; and Alex is the founder of Saint Urbain, a creative agency behind the branding of some of New York City and Los Angeles' most popular destinations like Black Seed Bagels, Sweet Chick, Milu, and more.

LAUNCH PARTNERS

With drops offered on a weekly basis, Front of House launches their platform with some of the most beloved restaurants in New York, including: Dame, Wildair, One White Street, Rosella, Niche Niche and Tokyo Record Bar, Emmett's on Grove, Hanoi House, and The Sussman's, among many others. Each restaurant will offer their own exclusive digital collectible via Front of House's online marketplace. Kicking off on June 1 with Dame and Wildair, offerings will be available to consumers on a rolling basis.

Front of House digital collectibles are available to purchase directly on foh.xyz . You can follow along for further information @foh.xyz .

Media Contact

Lindsay Shedlin

lindsay.shedlin@monacreative.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Front of House