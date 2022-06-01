Leviton Reaches 25-Year Milestone in 2022 BUILDER Magazine Brand Use Study

Leviton recognized as the brand most preferred for lighting controls and switches for 25 consecutive years; Leviton Load Center tops category ranking in Brand Familiarity.

MELLVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that it has been recognized as the 'Brand Used Most' in the lighting controls and switches category by BUILDER magazine's 2022 Brand Use Study. Leviton has been the recipient of BUILDER's prestigious 'Brand Used Most' category ranking for 25 consecutive years, also placing first in 2022 for the 'Highest Brand Familiarity' and 'Brand Used in Past 2 Years' categories.

Leviton continues to expand its extensive offering of lighting controls and switches with products such as antimicrobial-treated and illuminated devices to meet the ever-changing needs and preferences of builders and homeowners. Leviton products combine contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with years of reliable service. The complete line of lighting controls and switches features the full collection of Decora Smart® devices, which can be controlled using the My Leviton app, traditional dimmers and switches, fan speed controls, occupancy sensors, timer switches, and more.

The Leviton Load Center, introduced in 2018, was also recognized, placing first in the Electrical Systems and Load Centers 'Brand Familiarity' category and second in 'Brand Used Most', 'Brand Used in Past 2 Years', and 'Highest Overall Quality Rating' categories. As the first GFCI circuit breakers to meet the latest UL requirements1, Leviton GFCIs set the bar for home electrical safety. Optional smart circuit breakers and the My Leviton app give homeowners the ability to enjoy instant, easy access to essential elements of their load center's data using a smartphone, tablet or desktop.

BUILDER's annual in-depth survey gauges the attitudes and preferences of more than 860 U.S. builders, developers, and contractors toward the products they recognize, use and trust across 52 building product categories.

"Leviton greatly appreciates the support and recognition from BUILDER as it cites Leviton as the most preferred brand for lighting controls and switches for the 25th consecutive year," said Jay Sherman, director of marketing, residential. "This, along with the exceptional recognition given to the Leviton Load Center, inspires and energizes us to continue exceeding the expectations of our customers by introducing new and innovative products to the market."

Additional results from this year's 2022 study are available in BUILDER's April issue in print and online.

For more information on Leviton lighting controls and switches as well as the Leviton Load Center, visit www.leviton.com.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com/residential.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

