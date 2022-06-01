SC Moatti Named a Most Admired Product Leader on the Product 50 List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a big year for Products That Count. Following recognition for the Product Talk podcast by the Webby and Shorty Awards, accolades now belong to Founding CEO SC Moatti. Product analytics behemoth Amplitude today announced that Moatti has been named as a Most Admired Product Leader on the Product 50 , the definitive list of the top global product leaders.

Product 50 recognizes the leaders who are developing boundary-breaking, business-making products. The individuals recognized in this year's Product 50 are the new establishment of product visionaries who are pioneering digital-first products, transforming age-old companies into it-players, and advising the most successful teams through the product development process.

In addition to being the Founding CEO of Products That Count, Moatti is also the Founding Managing Partner of Silicon Valley firm Mighty Capital. She is the author of Mobilized (2016) and a lecturer on the Ivy League circuit, teaching executive seminars at Stanford and Columbia. Moatti's prior product experience includes stints at Facebook and Nokia, where she built products used by billions. Andrew Chen, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, calls SC "a genius at making products people love."

Moatti joins the Product 50 alongside leaders from Amazon Web Services, American Express, Google, Lyft, and more. In its first year, Product 50 received more than 800 submissions on behalf of product leaders across the globe. Categories included Most Admired Product Leader; Best Product Leader (Large, Midsize, and Small Company); Most Promising Product Up-and-Comer; Best Digital-Native Product Leader; Best Digital Transformation Product Leader; Best Product Design Leader; Best Product Influencer; and Best Nonprofit Product Leader.

The panel of judges consisted of Justin Bauer, SVP of Product, Amplitude; Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer, G2; Ben Ilfeld, former Head of Product, VentureBeat; and Nir Eyal, author and consultant, Nir and Far. Winners and finalists were chosen by the judges based on the criteria of innovation, business impact, diversity, and influence, which was determined by whether or not the nominee received multiple submissions on their behalf.

"In a time where digital products don't just support the business, they are the business, product people have become some of the most powerful individuals within any business," said Justin Bauer, senior vice president of product, Amplitude. "Product leaders used to just worry about feature release schedules and product roadmap execution. Now, they are responsible for driving business growth. The product leaders on this list represent the brightest minds in product who are not only making an impact on their product teams, but within their organization and the product community at-large."

The full Product 50 list can be found online at product50list.com/ .

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is a global product acceleration platform reaching over 20% of all product managers worldwide. 300,000 product managers read, watch, attend, and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile in our curated product salons, podcasts, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com .

