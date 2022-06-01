Executive brings more than 20 years in global partnerships and resource mobilization

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TB Alliance today announced the appointment of Pietro Turilli to the position of Senior Vice President for External Affairs. Turilli will lead TB Alliance's strategy for stewarding partnerships and developing funding opportunities. Prior to joining TB Alliance, Turilli served as Director of Resource Mobilization for the International Potato Center (CIP), where he identified and pursued opportunities for global partnership and funding.

TB Alliance Names Pietro Turilli as Head of External Affairs (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to join TB Alliance in its mission to end tuberculosis and develop medicines that improve treatment for the millions of people around the world who are impacted each year," said Turilli. "The whole world is paying attention to innovations in global health right now and I am excited for the opportunity to help build the political will and mobilize the resources needed to end TB."

Turilli has had experience leading global partnership strategies and resource mobilization. Prior to joining the CIP, he was a Partnership Officer at the World Bank affiliated CGIAR Fund Office, and he also served as the Vice President for Partnerships and Business Development at Heifer Project International in Little Rock, Arkansas. Turilli received his bachelor's degree in International Politics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and his master's in International Affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in New York.

"We are very excited to have Pietro join TB Alliance," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, President and CEO of TB Alliance. "As our treatments continue to reach more patients around the world, his experience in building global partnerships and mobilizing critical resources will help advance our vision of a world in which every person with TB is cured with a rapid, effective, safe, and accessible treatment."

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (United Kingdom), Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Disease Eradication Fund (Korea), Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Korea International Cooperation Agency, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, visit www.tballiance.org.

