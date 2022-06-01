UnitySC raises EUR 48 million with Jolt Capital, the French Government and Supernova Invest

MONTBONNOT, France and SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitySC, the leading provider of metrology and inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces a successful EUR 48 million funding round led by Jolt Capital, the French Government through French Tech Souveraineté (a program operated by Bpifrance) and Supernova Invest.

(PRNewsfoto/UnitySC) (PRNewswire)

Driven by sectors like automotive, IoT or communication devices, demand for electronic chips is rising sharply. Measurements and inspection of wafers at every step of the manufacturing process are becoming ever more critical to ensure minimal rates of failure and increase yield. Advanced packaging, such as three-dimensional integrated circuits (3DIC), one of the current key drivers for semiconductors performance, can require over 1000 fabrication steps. With cascading defects, the overall yield can dramatically plummet, making high-speed quality control the best insurance and an ideal way to save energy and reduce costs.

UnitySC is already a reference at many wafer manufacturers and IC foundries, with hundreds of machines installed and a leading position in the field of 3DIC metrology. Beside advanced packaging measuring, UnitySC offers a full range of equipment dedicated to other types of high-end processes, most notably in patterned and un-patterned defect inspection for compound semiconductors, transparent substrate or specialty devices.

Headquartered in France, UnitySC has a global footprint with subsidiaries in Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and USA. With a portfolio of over 150 active patents, the company benefits from decisive technology advantages that offer competitive edge in the areas of improved throughput, higher sensitivity, or the ability to measure on both sides of wafers.

With 70% growth since 2020 and a YoY doubling of revenue expected for 2022, UnitySC is scaling 3 times faster than the global market of semiconductor capital equipment.

UnitySC's EUR 48 million financing round is led by Jolt Capital, the French Government through French Tech Souveraineté and Supernova Invest who will join historical and majority shareholder Fogale Nanotech on the board of directors. These new financial resources will expand and accelerate UnitySC's growth initiatives, and will be used to finance working capital, a new ambitious R&D program, new subsidiaries openings in China and Korea, new manufacturing capabilities and a demo lab in Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828642/UnitySC_Logo.jpg

Contacts

(France) Eloi Delorme, CFO : eloi.delorme@unity-sc.com

Philippe Perez : philippe.perez@jolt-capital.com

Gildas de la Monneraye: gildas.delamonneraye@mascaret.eu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UnitySC