The 'Whiskey of the West' remains true to its commitment to protect America's wide open spaces

KIRBY, Wyo. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its limited edition National Parks No. 2 straight bourbon whiskey in tandem with the brand's continuing partnership with Yellowstone Forever , the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The collaboration was born in celebration of Yellowstone National Park's 150th anniversary. The Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 bottle is the second collectible Limited Edition release in an annual National Park series which debuted in April 2021 . It is now available in Yellowstone National Park and throughout Wyoming. It is also available in select U.S. markets and online from ReserveBar , Flaviar and Caskers .

Wyoming Whiskey Releases National Parks No. 2 to support Yellowstone Forever in celebration of park's 150th anniversary

The inaugural release of Wyoming Whiskey's National Parks series contributed over $120,000 to the National Park Foundation in 2021. Wyoming Whiskey continues on a steadfast mission to support our nation's sacred outdoor spaces with this year's initiative and has committed to donating $150,000 to Yellowstone Forever in the park's historic 150th year.

March 1, 2022, marked the 150th anniversary of the opening of Yellowstone National Park — the world's first national park. Yellowstone Forever supports Yellowstone National Park through three main initiatives: Wildlife Forever, Trails Forever , and Here Forever. Wildlife Forever focuses on conservation efforts encompassing all of the species that call the Park home. Trails Forever supports ongoing trail maintenance as well as new initiatives. Here Forever supports the Park on climate and environmental related projects to increase efficiency within the Park and reduce the overall environmental impact.

For every bottle sold of Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 (MSRP $69.99) from May 2022 until supplies last, Wyoming Whiskey will donate $5 up to a maximum donation of $150,000 based on distributor depletions to support Yellowstone Forever in preserving Yellowstone National Park for the next generation of wonderers, wanderers, and explorers.

"Wyoming Whiskey was born on the doorstep of Yellowstone and it has played a profound role in the development of our brand and the enrichment of our people," said David DeFazio, Co-Founder of Wyoming Whiskey. "Our partnership with Yellowstone Forever recognizes the importance of the Park and provides the perfect opportunity to support current and future conservation needs."

"Yellowstone Forever is proud to have Wyoming Whiskey on board as a partner in Yellowstone's future. Their commitment to preserving the world's first national park will help ensure that the next generation experiences a vibrant and thriving Yellowstone," said Lisa Diekmann, President & CEO of Yellowstone Forever.

The limited edition release is a straight bourbon whiskey made from 68-percent corn, 20-percent wheat, and 12-percent malted barley. Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 whiskey is bottled at 105 proof. All grains are grown In Wyoming and are non-GMO. The water used to produce Wyoming Whiskey is also sourced from a local limestone aquifer that has not seen the light of day in over 6,000 years. Tasting notes are as follows:

COLOR: Amber, Goldenrod, Toasted Maize

NOSE: Sandalwood, Cane Sugar, Orange Cream, Peach, Lemon Peel

PALATE: Marzipan Buttercream, Carrot Cake, Browned Spices, hints of Toffee and Salted Caramel

MOUTHFEEL: Ethereal, forward yet smooth with swelling dryness

FINISH: Zesty Orange/Lemon, Lingering oak, Black Pepper, Leather

This fall, Wyoming Whiskey will be launching a limited release Single Barrel to continue the celebration. This whiskey will be released in a limited edition run of 180 bottles. Stay tuned for more information on this official release in the coming months.

About Wyoming Whiskey—The Whiskey of the West

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and their products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com .

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Forever's mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone National Park through education and philanthropy. The nonprofit raises money to fund priority projects that protect Yellowstone's ecosystem and wildlife; preserve the park's heritage, history & trails; and enhance visitor education and experiences. Yellowstone Forever offers educational programs for visitors of all ages through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and operates 11 educational Park Stores in and around Yellowstone. For more information visit www.Yellowstone.org.

