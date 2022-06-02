Elite Consulting Partners Expands Business Service Offerings With Executive Search Division and New Atlanta Office Location

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners, an industry leader in financial services transition consulting and business services, announced today the launch of their Executive Search division in conjunction with their newly opened Atlanta, GA, office location.

Elite Consulting Partners Expands Business Service Offerings With Executive Search Division And New Atlanta Office

The Atlanta, GA, office location is the fourth physical office space in the Elite Consulting Partners portfolio and will be overseen by Thomas Marks, Branch Manager - Atlanta, GA, and Director of RIA Services. Thomas will also serve as lead of the Elite Consulting Partners Executive Search division, which offers transition consulting and practice solutions with an emphasis on providing strategic advice and superior executive search capabilities.

Thomas states, "The RIA space has shown tremendous growth which has necessitated the growth of support staff in equal measure in order for advisors to keep pace with opportunity. The Elite Consulting Partners Executive Search division fills that need by providing a fully outsourced, turnkey solution for advisors and firms looking to find highly skilled talent which can be leveraged for sustainable and optimal practice achievement."

Elite Consulting Partners CEO Frank LaRosa expresses, "We take our role as industry thought leaders very seriously at Elite Consulting Partners and are relentless in staying ahead of the curve by providing the financial services industry with the best-in-class business services that amplify success. It is our belief that every practice's achievement is driven by the growth mindset of its team members. We are excited to provide our clients, through our Executive Search division, the resources that secure just that level of top-notch talent to fill all roles essential to advisor and firm success."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due-diligence and transition process.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com for further information.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners Executive Search, email Thomas Marks, Branch Manager - Atlanta, GA, and Director of RIA Services, at thomas@eliteconsultingpartners.com.

