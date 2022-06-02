MOBILION EXPANDS APPLICATIONS FOR MOBIE AND HIGHLIGHTS NEW RESEARCH AT ASMS 2022

CHADDS FORDS, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems Inc. is teaming up with its industry partners, including Agilent Technologies and Protein Metrics, to deliver a series of educational events at the 70th Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference being held June 5th to June 9th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MOBIE - SLIM based High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec Platform (PRNewswire)

The company debuted MOBIE, the first commercial high-resolution ion mobility (HRIM) instrument based on SLIM* technology, to the ASMS community in November 2021, and is returning to ASMS to highlight additional applications that demonstrate MOBIE's ability to address characterization challenges, unravel the complexities of biomolecules, and enhance separation science to solve complex analytical challenges.

Technical presentations from industry collaborators : In addition to 15 poster presentations on display, MOBILion's industry collaborators will share their research during breakfast workshops and ASMS sessions on topics such as: 'Structural characterization of previously unresolved lipids', ' The Importance of HRIM-MS to Accurately Read Back the Complex Language of Biology', and 'Characterizing Content and Localization of Complex Ganglioside Phenotypes in a GBA Model of Parkinson's Disease'.

Industry panel discussion on DEIC strategies: MOBILion Systems will be hosting 'Lets' talk about it: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Strategies, Successes and Challenges' on Tuesday June 7 th ; a breakfast event where members of an esteemed industry panel will talk about their challenges and successes in implementing DEI strategies. Taking part in the panel are Farzana Azam , Senior Director, SCIEX, Candice Z. Ulmer , Ph.D. USDA FSIS, Founder of the ASMS Coalition of Black Mass Spectrometrists, Patrice Jimerson AVP, Agilent Technologies, and Rohan Thakur , President, Bruker, alongside MOBILion Systems CEO, Melissa Sherman . The panel discussions will turn to the audience for an interactive Q&A on this critical topic.

Software demos : For the first time, MOBILion will showcase the MOBIE EyeOn software, focusing on unique real-time method development and user friendly interface. The full integration with Protein Metrics will also be demonstrated, focusing on the straightforward interpretation of 4D ion mobility data enabled with HRIM-Byos modules. These will be held daily in MOBILion's hospitality suite.

Press Conference : Melissa Sherman - CEO of MOBILion, will share an update of the company's progress since the launch of MOBIE including updates on exciting new applications for the cell and gene therapy, discovery, food and petroleum markets. Attendees will get the chance to see MOBIE and ask questions of the MOBILion executive leadership team.

MOBILion ASMS kick-off event: To kick off the ASMS week, delegates are invited to join MOBILion Systems at the Dakota Jazz Club on Sunday 5th June for 'Can you SLIM it'. This networking event will include live entertainment and talks from industry experts focusing on new application areas for HRIM-MS and how MOBIE is Revealing What Others Leave Unseen. Attendees are encouraged to take part in the popular #wheresmobie interactive game throughout the conference week, with a chance to win some great prizes.

Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO, MOBILion Systems, commented: "ASMS is such a pivotal event among the mass spec community. It's exciting to be collaborating with industry partners and thought leaders to deliver a series of educational workshops and presentations demonstrating how MOBIE advances separation science. ASMS 2022 is set to be a great conference and we are looking forward to updating the industry on our technical and applications development achievements in addition to working with our peers to advocate for improving diversity in our industry."

Stop by booth #502 to meet the team. For more information about MOBILion Systems at ASMS 2022 and to register for the kickoff event and workshops, please visit MOBILion at ASMS.

*Structures for lossless ion manipulation

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). HRIM-MS provides fast, efficient, high-resolution separations to improve the characterization of biopharmaceuticals and accelerate the drug development process. It provides faster, more accurate and more reliable monitoring of critical quality attributes and is proving extremely beneficial for scientists working with complex and challenging analyte classes such as glycans and lipids. HRIM is untangling the complexities of these molecules for biomarker discovery and enabling deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, revealing what others leave unseen.

The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MOBILion Systems