THAYER SCALE APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING

Bruce Horn, skilled in Lean Transformation and creating a continuous improvement culture, will lead the Manufacturing Team to support the significant growth experienced by the company over the last several years

PEMBROKE, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Scale, a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing and feeding of bulk materials, announced that Bruce Horn is joining the company as the new Vice President of Manufacturing. He is responsible for the company's Continuous Improvement initiatives, including procurement, material planning, scheduling, and work cell design and optimization. He will oversee all Safety and OSHA-related initiatives and manage the company's outsourcing strategy and relationships with key suppliers. He will supervise all activities related to welding, fabrication, paint / powder coat, assembly, wiring / test, and shipping at the headquarters facility in Pembroke, Mass.

Bruce Horn, Vice President of Manufacturing, Thayer Scale

Horn is joining Thayer Scale from Ariston USA Inc., where he was most recently the Director of Manufacturing. He had responsibility for overall production, safety, manufacturing engineering, quality, maintenance, facilities, training and Lean Management at the manufacturing company. Prior to Ariston, Bruce was the Manufacturing Manager for Cybex International, the commercial treadmill manufacturer. At Cybex, Bruce was responsible for implementing Lean Manufacturing principles on the production floor and enabling a three-fold increase in production during his tenure.

"We've recognized Bruce as an industry leader in Lean Manufacturing through his leadership and outreach activities working with the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership over the last several years. We are very excited to have Bruce join our team and help take Thayer Scale to the next level in terms of productivity, quality, and time-to-market," said David Hyer, President Thayer Scale.

Thayer Scale's equipment provides a rare combination of precision measurement and extreme reliability in a wide variety of industries and markets. The company has a strong culture of collaboration that enables it to create enduring value for its clients worldwide. Thayer Scale's customers leverage their extensive knowledge of automated weigh feeders, belt conveyors, scales and bin flow-aid devices to solve their most complex material handling challenges. Thayer Scale's products are essential to the specific industries and companies it serves in Power Generation, Cement, Mining, Food, Building Products, Chemical and Industrial.

"I am excited to join the Thayer Scale team. I look forward to working with the team to develop a continuous improvement culture to drive high quality, shorter lead times, and support exponential growth."

About Thayer Scale

Thayer Scale, headquartered in Pembroke, Mass., is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. For over seventy years, the company has provided engineered solutions for the Food, Energy and Building Products, and Chemical and Industrial sectors. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and "Built to Survive." The company's customers produce end-products for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit the website at www.thayerscale.com.

Thayer Scale, logo

