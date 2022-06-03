JVS PHILADELPHIA FUND FOR WOMEN INVESTS AND PROVIDES GRANTS OF $650,000 TO 12 PHILADELPHIA WOMEN LED REGIONAL BUSINESSES

Judith von Seldeneck and Ben Franklin Technology Partners provide grants, direct investments to 12 regional businesses

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women (JVS Fund) and Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Ben Franklin) today announced that within five months of launching their partnership, they have made three grants to women-owned businesses, and nine investments in technology-based ventures led by women in the Philadelphia region.

"The talent and potential for women founded businesses in our region is exceptional, and I am thrilled with the level of interest in this fund," said Judith M. von Seldeneck, founder of Diversified Search Group. "Ben Franklin's commitment to partnering with us is proof of what unique opportunities Philadelphia yields for women founders and we hope these grants and investments will promote more successful women business leaders and entrepreneurs in our community in the years to come."

Grants and investments from the $2 million JVS Fund have been made to companies from a wide range of industries ranging from digital healthcare innovation, aviation and landscape architecture. The first round of recipient companies include: CareAlign, GoWell Benefits, AmorSui, Eliksa Therapeutics, Envara Health, Friends LifeCare Consultants, PolyCore Therapeutics, Lluna, and Nexteon Technologies, Addison Bay, Naturaz, and Roofscapes dba Studio Sustena.

Launched in 2021, the JVS Fund deploys capital in two primary methods: through investments in technology-focused ventures in the region that match Ben Franklin's investment criteria, and through grants made to women-owned and led businesses of broader industry and sector focus. The fund operates with three primary goals: 1) to invest capital in women-owned and operated enterprises in the region, 2) to connect their founders and leaders to resources that accelerate growth, and 3) to help these ventures leverage the experience of established women leaders.

"Judee von Seldeneck is a pioneering and visionary leader, and this effort will help the next generation of women founders and business leaders to thrive," said Scott Nissenbaum, President, and CEO of Ben Franklin.

Applicants for grants from the JVS Fund should be women-led/owned enterprises located in Greater Philadelphia with a focus on professional service enterprises and/or product offerings. Companies should be in business for at least two years with demonstrated service or product sales and a path to profitability. Applications are reviewed by an Advisory Board comprised of a number of local high-achieving women leaders and business executives.

The fund will be accepting applications for a second round of grants beginning June 10 until August 1, 2022. For more information about the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, please visit: JVSPhilaFund.com, and follow @JVSPhilaFund.

ABOUT BEN FRANKLIN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS OF SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Ben Franklin) is the Philadelphia region's Partners with a Purpose. Nationally ranked among the most active seed and early-stage investors, Ben Franklin helps high-growth innovative enterprises plant and nurture their roots, creating both immediate connections and lasting economic growth. The nonprofit has supported more than 2,000 companies to deliver an impact of more than $5 billion and 32,000 jobs in the Philadelphia region. Whether in tech, life sciences, manufacturing or industries and breakthroughs yet discovered, Ben Franklin works to raise the community of innovation higher, to benefit present and future generations of Pennsylvanians.

Visit us at www.partnerswithapurpose.org

