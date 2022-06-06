Enova To Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present via a fireside chat format at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on Monday, June 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's fireside chat will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

For further information:

Public Relations Contact:

Kaitlin Lowey

Email: media@enova.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lindsay Savarese

Office: (212) 331-8417

Email: IR@enova.com

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@enova.com

View original content:

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.