Aperian Global Becomes Strategic Partner of LinkedIn Learning Hub

RALEIGH, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, an inclusion learning solutions provider, is proud to announce they are now a strategic partner of LinkedIn Learning Hub.

LinkedIn Learning Hub Offers Personalized Content, Community-Based Learning, and Skill Development Insights to Organizations Around the World

LinkedIn Learning Hub draws on data and insights from the world's largest professional network to uniquely deliver personalized content, community-based learning, and skill development insights to let organizations empower their employees to develop the right skills needed to succeed in the new world of work.

"Aperian Global is delighted to be a part of this LinkedIn effort," says Amanda Worsfold, Chief Product Officer at Aperian Global. "Our goal is to help people better understand each other at work; this strategic partnership with the world's largest professional network will allow us to do just that on an even greater scale."

Customers of Aperian Global's leading inclusion learning platform, GlobeSmart ® , and LinkedIn Learning Hub can enable learners to access GlobeSmart content within LinkedIn Learning Hub. The integration spans across the entire GlobeSmart platform, including access to a model to understand different work styles and online learning experiences designed to advance inclusive behaviors in the workplace.

"LinkedIn Learning Hub's content integrations are driven by our partner ecosystem and we are excited to launch this integration with GlobeSmart," says Raza Syed, Business Development Director at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely with Aperian Global to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members."

