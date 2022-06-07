Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Powers NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti OC Edition GPU Cooler From ASUS ROG

Powerful 450 Watt Graphics Card Enables Extreme Performance and the Ultimate in Game Immersion

AALBORG, Denmark, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, has partnered with ASUS to integrate its high-performance liquid cooling technology into the new ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti OC Edition graphics card. This graphics card reigns supreme by combining Asetek liquid cooling technology with NVIDIA Ampere architecture and 24GB GDDR6X of memory for extreme overclocking performance and silent operation, enabling the ultimate in game immersion for the most rigorous gameplay sessions.

With a 450W thermal design power (TDP), the new top-of-the-line GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti supports 8K HDR Gaming and requires serious thermal management. The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti OC Edition utilizes Asetek's latest technology and includes an optimized fin area for the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and a full-coverage cold plate to bring liquid cooling to both the GPU die and the surrounding GDDR6X VRAM memory.

Durable 560mm tubes offer ample flexibility for easy tube routing to enable a sleek build, and the 240mm aluminum radiator provides an optimal balance of heat dissipation and chassis compatibility. The all-in-one (AIO) GPU cooler includes two 120mm ARGB fans with Aura Sync RGB support for customizable lighting and color effects. Built for the long haul, this AIO keeps the graphics card operating well below the thermal threshold while under load, which extends the life of vital components due to the reduced thermal stress.

"After the successful introduction of our ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics card in 2021, we are excited to partner again with Asetek on our most advanced ROG graphics card to date," said David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS. "Our ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti OC Edition can handle the heat from the latest NVIDIA Ampere processors, along with their surrounding memory chips, while also enabling personalization through customizable ARGB lighting across the shroud and radiator fans."

"Proper thermal management is more important than ever to get the most out of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti graphics cards," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We are thrilled that once again ASUS turned to Asetek for our liquid cooling expertise and innovation that enables them to provide their customers extreme performance and the ultimate in gameplay immersion."

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

