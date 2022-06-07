Clinical Data Presented at American Diabetes Association 82nd Scientific Sessions Reinforce Significant and Durable Benefits of Nevro's HFX 10 kHz Therapy

SENZA-PDN Randomized Controlled Trial Results From Original 10 kHz Arm Demonstrate Significant and Sustained Outcomes with 10 kHz Therapy at 24-Months Follow-Up

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the results from data presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions supporting the use of 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy for patients with chronic pain, including results from the SENZA Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) randomized controlled trial (RCT). Results were presented on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Nevro HFX ADA Product Theater Presentation

"At this year's ADA Scientific Sessions, we were excited to share for the first time the 24-month results from the 10 kHz arm of our landmark SENZA-PDN trial, which continue to clearly demonstrate the safety, durability and consistency of pain relief and other outcomes that can be achieved with HFX for PDN," stated D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "While prior research has looked at the benefit of SCS for treating pain related to diabetic neuropathy, this is the first time that neurological improvement after SCS was studied. No traditional, low-frequency SCS treatments have demonstrated such positive results in treating PDN patients, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to expand this innovative treatment option to PDN patients who are unable to find relief with currently available pharmacologic options."

24-Month Results for 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) in Treating Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

The data presented at the ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions highlighted 24-month results for the original 10 kHz arm of the SENZA-PDN trial, the largest PDN RCT of SCS treatment conducted to date with 216 randomized subjects at 18 U.S. centers. Key findings at 24 months, presented by lead Principal Investigator Dr. Erika Petersen, Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, included significant and sustained outcomes with 10 kHz SCS:

Responder rate: 84%

Substantial pain relief: 77% average reduction in pain, consistent over 24 months

Improved sleep: 69% average reduction in sleep disturbance

Improved quality of life: Average improvement = 3x minimal clinically important difference (MCID)

Improved sensory function: 71% sensory improvement rate

High patient satisfaction: 89% very satisfied or satisfied

No explants were required for loss of efficacy

Previously published complete 12-month results in Diabetes Care demonstrated significantly improved and sustained outcomes with high-frequency 10 kHz Therapy, including substantial, sustained pain relief and improved health-related quality of life in patients suffering from PDN.¹ The company expects the complete 24-month data from the SENZA-PDN RCT to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022 and plans to submit this data set for presentation at NANS in January 2023 and publish as soon possible thereafter.

ADA Product Theater Presentation - Revolutionizing the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) with High Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation

Nevro also participated in the ADA's Product Theater with a presentation by Dr. Erika Petersen and Dr. George Grunberger, Chairman, Grunberger Diabetes Institute, Bloomfield Hills, MI. A copy of this product theater presentation is available in the "Investors" section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

About Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

The World Health Organization estimates 422 million adults with diabetes worldwide and prevalence (8.5%) that has nearly doubled over four decades.2 Diabetes may cause systemic damage with profound impact on health-related quality of life and is potentially life-threatening. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a common complication presenting as pain and other dysesthesias, including numbness, burning, or tingling. Approximately 20% of patients with diabetes will develop PDN, a progressive, potentially debilitating chronic neuropathic pain condition.3 In the U.S., it is estimated that there are approximately 140,000 to 200,000 PDN patients each year that become refractory to conventional medical management, representing an annual total addressable market opportunity of approximately $3.5 billion to $5.0 billion.4,5

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 80,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic trunk and limb pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, and Senza Omnia™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HFX, HXF Coach, HFX Cloud, HFX Connect, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

