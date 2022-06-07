Hadean and PIXELYNX Team Up to Build Its Music Metaverse™ Game, ELYNXIR

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean will help scale ELYNXIR, the world's first music metaverse™ unveiled by PIXELYNX last month. With renowned electronic music producers and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin as co-founders, PIXELYNX is creating a new virtual gaming platform, ELYNXIR, in which people will be able to attend virtual concerts, unlock unique playable NFTs and socialise/play within customised ecosystems designed by music artists.

The way music is now experienced is rapidly evolving. Virtual worlds are augmenting physical events, and the metaverse offers an opportunity to inject a sense of wonder and physical experience back into interactions with music. Furthermore, it's offering a whole new channel for artists to reach new audiences and monetise assets using the blockchain. The music industry can use the metaverse to rebuild the bridge between artists and fans.

ELYNXIR is a persistent and scalable gameworld in which artists can design their very own music ecosystems, to host, share and perform. Forming the backbone of the project Hadean's distributed cloud platform will scale and connect these worlds and ecosystems together through a 'hub' world to form one continuous, persistent experience. The hub will play host to virtual shows, games and unlockable music NFTs that fans can explore, offering a unique way of experiencing content from their favourite musicians.

But connecting the worlds through this hub entails historic computational and networking challenges. This is where Hadean are providing the scale needed to fulfil this ambitious project. The Hadean platform can scale computation and networking across cloud and edge environments, enabling ELYNXIR to reach the scale and connectivity that it sets out to achieve.

Speaking on the project, Chief Gaming Officer at Hadean, Lars Koschin said:

"We're thrilled to be part of another key metaverse building project. PIXELYNX's vision for ELYNXIR is another groundbreaking development in how the metaverse will benefit so many different industries. Creating a new medium on which fans and artists can connect will open a huge amount of opportunity and experience for both alike. It's brilliant to see Hadean's technology once again playing such a key part in providing the power to support these massive and complex worlds."

PIXELYNX CTO, Charles Tolman commented, "Hadean has unmatched technology and a proven track record of enabling large-scale multiplayer experiences, which is a perfect fit for ELYNXIR. We plan to leverage this technology to provide a seamless experience of the Music Metaverse for fans all around the world, where they will be able to enjoy and share content from their favorite artists, engage with a global community of fellow music-lovers, and experience live events together in ways never before seen online. We could not be more excited to partner with Hadean to realize this grand vision for the future of music."

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web3 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web3 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. Customers include Microsoft, Minecraft, PIXELYNX, BAE and Pixelmax.

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse, ELYNXIR, that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io.

