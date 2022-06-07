HEALTHCARE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated - HR

NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) ("the Company") with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) pursuant to which each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock at a fixed ratio. In addition, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. At closing, HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the combined company, respectively.

