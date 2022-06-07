Mphasis deepens commitment to Canada, announces delivery center in Calgary, Alberta open for business

Mphasis bullish on aiding enterprises unlock the path of technology transformation; on track to creating 1000 technology jobs over two years in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, deepens commitment to Canada with the inauguration of a delivery centre in Downtown Calgary, Alberta; and is open to welcoming enterprises for technology transformation and employment for deserving talent. The Mphasis business ecosystem, is strongly positioned to reinforce the region's reputation as a leading hub for digital transformation, AI, quantum computing, and more, and contribute to Canada's growing digital sector by aiding enterprises unlock the path of technology transformation.

Mphasis (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis) (PRNewswire)

Canada is fast becoming one of the world's leaders in science, research, and technological innovation. According to Calgary Economic Development, Alberta's spending on digital transformation is set to surpass C$20 billion between 2021-2024, with Calgary companies accounting for C$7.5 billion. Digital transformation spending is set to grow by thirteen per cent on average across all industries in Alberta, with the energy and retail sectors the most rapid adopters.

Mphasis is aligned to the Alberta government's priorities and objectives of economic development by strengthening innovation, boosting exports, and increasing foreign investment in this province by offering next-generation digital technology services to both existing and new Fortune 500 clients.

"The establishment of Mphasis' new office in Calgary is yet another indicator of Alberta's rapidly diversifying economy. Our technology sector is one of the fastest growing in the world as more and more companies, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers discover Alberta's incredible potential. This new office will build on that momentum and propel Alberta forward in technological research and development. We look forward to seeing Mphasis contribute to an Alberta digital technology workforce that is second to none," said Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta.

"Alberta's technology and innovation space is taking off and Mphasis is taking it even further with its presence in Calgary. We have the talent and the entrepreneurial spirit here in Alberta to bring forward ideas and businesses that will have global benefit. Alberta's economy is rapidly diversifying and creating thousands of tech jobs," said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation.

"The past three years, Canadian businesses have made great strides in digitizing their operations, especially in the recent years. While one in three business are digitizing; there is great potential for all enterprises to leverage Mphasis' global expertise, approach to transformation, backed by next-generation solutions to build momentum and reenergize their growth trajectory. Mphasis' investment in Canada extends beyond growing our offices; we are thrilled to create an ecosystem for Canada's workforce to upskill in digital technologies and work with Fortune 500 companies globally. Looking forward to welcoming our first set of employees in Calgary and to building great partnerships with Enterprises and Institutions in the region," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director, Mphasis.

"As Calgary's reputation for tech and innovation grows, more companies like Mphasis are recognizing the value our city offers including the ability for their employees to build a rewarding career and great life here. It also highlights the importance of continuing to invest in tech scale-up efforts, essential in attracting more growth to our city," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"Mphasis's new Calgary Delivery Centre exemplifies the diversity of Calgary's future-focused economy when a global IT solutions provider sees this city as the location of choice in North America to work with companies to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors of the economy," said Brad Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development.

"With the opening of its new facility in Calgary, Mphasis recognizes the abundance of talented and qualified people in our city. The partnership between Mphasis and the University of Calgary is fueled by our shared vision to grow Alberta's vital digital economy. Together, we are creating a world-class technology hub, and we will strive to leverage this incredible opportunity to accelerate emerging sectors – including AI, cloud services, and quantum computing – for the benefit of all Albertans," said Dr. Ed McCauley, President and Vice-chancellor, University of Calgary.

Mphasis brings scale and specialization to the Canadian market beyond the Calgary Delivery Centre by investing in clients and talent across the country. Last year, Mphasis formed strategic partnerships with the Government of Alberta, the University of Calgary, and the City of Calgary to accelerate talent development and development of a quantum computing ecosystem in Calgary, driving R&D and job creation in the technology sector. Mphasis is also developing additional unique Canadian partnerships in Alberta and across the country to capture emerging growth opportunities.

"Digitization is a major driver of Canada's economic growth, with Calgary emerging as a leading light in the country's innovation ecosystem," said Rohit Jayachandran, Senior Vice President, and Head Strategic Accounts, Mphasis.

"We are seeing heightened demand for next-generation technology transformation services, with huge scope for Mphasis to expand its footprint in Canada. The launch of our new centre marks an important milestone and will enable us to leverage the significant pool of top talent in the local market to further enhance our offering for our Canada-based clients," he added.

"Alberta's tech sector is growing by the minute with new, innovative, and exciting investments. As Alberta continues to be a leader in tech, organizations globally are noticing the talent pool and business-friendly environment the province has to offer. As we invest in growing our talent, Alberta will continue to position itself as a clear destination of choice for investors around the world," said Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta.

Mphasis has opened applications for a range of digital skillsets in the field of application development, including testing and DevOps professionals, scrum masters, and IT infrastructure support personnel across leading tech stacks, as well as project managers and other key project delivery management roles.

Source:* https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prCA48596021

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2™=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed, and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

