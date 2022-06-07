Per Diem Plus and Platform Science Announce New Collaboration Bringing Innovative Automation App to Solutions Catalog

Per Diem Plus Cloud-based App is available on the Platform Science catalog and can be integrated with additional tools

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CLAYTON, Mo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Diem Plus, the leader in mobile-enabled transportation per diem solutions, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a new collaboration making the Per Diem Plus Fleets mobile app available as part of Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace of solutions. The Per Diem Plus app enables motor carriers to automate trucker per diem tracking, payroll accounting, administration, and auditing. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Platform Science Logo (PRNewswire)

"Per Diem Plus adds to our growing number of driver-focused apps that give fleets choice and flexibility, and it represents the type of solution that fleet operators are seeking to increase efficiencies and decrease burdensome tasks for drivers," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "This new collaboration with Per Diem Plus offers fleets another solution to boost productivity and meet compliance requirements. Fleet operators can use this app in conjunction with other tools in the Platform Science catalog, providing the flexibility to tailor their in-cab platform to best fit the fleet's needs."

Per Diem Plus utilizes GPS to establish IRS-required "time, date and place" substantiation to prove away-from-home travel for over-the-road truck drivers. It is the only IRS-compliant solution for Special Transportation Industry per diem for solo and team drivers traveling in the USA and Canada.

The benefits of the Per Diem Plus app include:

Enhancing recruiting & retention by raising employee driver take-home pay

Saving motor carriers thousands of dollars per driver annually

Automating per diem payroll accounting & tax compliance

Eliminating the need to retain ELD backups to substantiate per diem for 3-plus years

"The Per Diem Plus for Platform Science was developed in response to growing industry demand to build integrations and is a part of our continued strategy to improve business management practices with best-in-class, IRS-compliant per diem solutions," said Donna Sullivan, CEO at Per Diem Plus.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. In 2021, Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Per Diem Plus

Per Diem Plus was born over our 25 years of experience as agents and tax practitioners and a relentless pursuit to introduce efficiency to the time-consuming task of tax compliance for truck drivers, fleets, and their accounting professionals. The Per Diem Plus® Fleets enterprise platform enables motor carriers to easily implement an IRS-compliant fleet per diem program in hours that is scalable and data plan-friendly. Per Diem Plus was designed, developed, and is managed in the USA and is the only IRS-compliant mobile application that provides automatic trucker per diem for solo and team drivers traveling in the United States and Canada. For more information, contact us at info@perdiemplus.com or visit www.perdiemplus.com

Per Diem Plus Cloud-based App dashboard (PRNewswire)

Per Diem Plus logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platform Science; Per Diem Plus