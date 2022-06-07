Perception Point Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Threat Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe amidst a growing threat from hackers.

Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution, powered by multiple layers of advanced static and dynamic detection engines , isolates, detects and remediates threats across an organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The solution detects all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , malware , BEC , ATO , impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, dynamically scanning 100% of content within seconds to prevent attacks from reaching the organization.

Perception Point's offering includes an all-inclusive managed Incident Response Service composed of cyber security experts who efficiently analyze and manage incidents, reducing companies' SOC team resources by up to 75%. The company recently announced the acquisition of Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform operating at the endpoint level, to expand its offering to encompass web security. Perception Point's portfolio is game-changing in its ability to transparently protect organizations without impacting their workflow.

"With the rise of digitalization, organizations of all sizes are experiencing a growing number of cyberattacks that are more sophisticated than ever before and require advanced threat protection solutions that can protect their main attack vectors without compromising productivity," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "We are proud to have been named a 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner and to be recognized as one of the world's leading companies in the field of threat detection. We are committed to delivering unbeatable isolation, detection and remediation solutions for all attacks across email, web browsers and collaboration channels, and this latest success demonstrates the growing market awareness of the uniqueness and utility of our solution."

"We are so proud to name Perception Point as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Perception Point are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

Perception Point executives will be attending the RSA Conference 2022 (San Francisco, 6-9 June) and the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit (National Harbor, MD, 7-10 June). If you are interested in scheduling an in-person meeting at either of these events, please contact ben@headline.media .

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

