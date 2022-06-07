Perricone MD Introduces Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Under-Eye Cream

Breakthrough Vitamin C Formula Proven to Reduce Brown, Blue and Red Under-Eye Discoloration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, rooted in breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, has announced the newest addition to its leading Vitamin C Ester collection, the Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Under-Eye Cream. This supercharged formula dramatically reduces the three types of under-eye discoloration: brown, blue and red.

Three forms of vitamin C and free radical-fighting ferulic acid visibly reduce dark brown circles while peptides help minimize the blue appearance of under-eye puffiness and bags caused by poor circulation and fluid drainage. With a biomimetic oat protein to visibly reduce redness triggered by allergies and inflammation, it leaves the delicate eye area feeling calmed and comforted. This breakthrough under-eye cream promotes a firmer, brighter and more radiant appearance.

"We had tremendous success with the launch of our Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%, which inspired us to innovate in other segments," states Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Koerner. "The Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Under-Eye Cream is the ideal complementary product to the face serum using a multitude of powerful ingredients to deliver proven and effective results against one of the most prominent eye concerns."

The results speak for themselves: In a consumer study of 109 women after 28 days, 89% saw firmer-looking skin, 87% saw brighter, more radiant skin and 87% saw improvement in the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

The Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Under-Eye Cream (0.5 US fl. oz. / $72) is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Bloomingdales.com, NeimanMarcus.com, QVC.com, LovelySkin.com and Macys.com.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

