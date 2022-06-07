URBANE CAPITAL WINS APPROVAL FOR LUXURY DEVELOPMENT NEAR LAS OLAS BOULEVARD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbane Capital Management, a real estate investment and development firm, has announced plans to develop 8Hundred North, a luxury townhome community in the exclusive neighborhood of Victoria Park at 800 NE 2nd St in Fort Lauderdale. The development will offer expansive three bedroom floorplans that range in size from 2,400-2,700 square feet. The project received site plan approval on May 10th. Groundbreaking is scheduled for Q3 2022.

8HUNDRED NORTH TOWNHOUSES (PRNewswire)

"8Hundred North's strategic location within Victoria Park offers unparalleled walkability and access to downtown living in East Fort Lauderdale," stated Amin Jamal, Managing Principal of Urbane Capital. "8Hundred North is just steps away from the amazing restaurants, shopping and nightlife on Las Olas Boulevard, as well as emerging Flagler Village and Downtown Fort Lauderdale."

Urbane Capital has teamed up with award-winning architect Stewart Robin of Nest Plans to design townhomes that blend modern architecture and clean lines with warm natural tones and an open floor plan. We are focused on assembling a team of architects, designers, engineers, and construction firms that share our vision for uncompromising quality, and the result will be an exceptional community of townhouses," said Nitin Jain, Co-Founder and Principal of Urbane Capital.

8Hundred North is the newest luxury development in Victoria Park. The tree-lined and family-friendly Victoria Park neighborhood is known for its vibrant and open-minded community ethos. Residents enjoy an abundance of conveniences and amenities a short walk or bike ride away, including the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and beautiful Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is centrally located 25 miles north of Miami and 20 miles south of Palm Beach County. Fort Lauderdale boasts over 165 miles of waterways and canals, and seven miles of pristine beaches with refreshing ocean breeze.

The Barkin Group at Compass is the exclusive sales agent for 8Hundred North. For more information, visit www.8hundrednorth.com.

Urbane Capital Management is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm that focuses on infill properties for value-add repositioning, adaptive re-use and ground-up development. The firm is focused on fast growing markets in Florida and the Southeast with strong demographic tailwinds. Urbane's principals have collectively more than 60 years of experience in executing complex real estate opportunities through multiple real estate cycles.

SOURCE Urbane Capital Management