Esports Franchise Valhallan Acquires North American Esports League, Announces Plans for League Expansion Domestically and Internationally

Valhallan Makes Its Arrival to the Esports Industry Known, Pursuing Aggressive Growth, Plans Global League Expansion Starting with the U.K.

HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New esports franchise concept Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL), the largest youth (under 15 years old) esports league with more than 100 total teams. The move establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play.

Valhallan plans to build on the NAEL's growth and introduce the league in major markets across the globe, including the launch of the United Kingdom Esports League (UKEL) in the coming months. Valhallan, the NAEL, the UKEL and future international leagues will combine to create Valhallan Holdings (VHH).

The NAEL was founded to create an opportunity for age-appropriate gamers to play against each other in an interactive, competitive environment. Teams play in-person and have pro-style tournaments to showcase their talents. The league hosts events throughout the year, with major events including the Summer and Winter World Series. Players currently compete in Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant, with more games coming soon. The NAEL and UKEL will continue to welcome teams from LAN centers, clubs, schools, and other organizations and incoming Valhallan teams.

"The acquisition of the NAEL and our global league expansion plans are exciting opportunities for Valhallan, our franchise owners, our gamers and their families and the entire esports industry," said David Graham, chief executive officer of Valhallan and its parent company FranchiCzar . "Valhallan can now offer esports players an established, high-profile platform to compete and test their skills with the best esports training and arenas available. We're continuing to build on the growth of the esports industry with the goal of giving players everything they need to realize their potential."

Given the rapid adoption of the franchise concept, with 13 agreements already finalized within the company's first month of franchising , Valhallan is actively seeking potential franchise owners across major markets in the U.S. and the U.K. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise in the U.S. and valhallan.com/franchise-uk in the U.K.

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

