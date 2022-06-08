GSTS Awarded Contract to Support Advanced Maritime Situational Awareness

HALIFAX, NS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") a Maritime Intelligence company announced today that it has been selected by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to provide Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness to the Royal Canadian Navy through the use of the OCIANATM platform. This project is funded under ISED's Innovative Solutions Canada program.

This contract award enables the Royal Canadian Navy to use and test the most advanced capabilities in an operational environment. OCIANA™ is an AI-based Maritime Information Management platform that supports Maritime Situational Awareness. OCIANA™ enhances situational awareness by conducting global vessel risk analysis, providing a complete and robust operational picture of the maritime domain. OCIANA™ rapidly identifies maritime risks and enables operators to coordinate, allocate resources, and take effective action.

"This contract demonstrates the flexibility of the OCIANA™ platform to support a wide range of security solutions for the maritime sector in any region on the globe," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "OCIANA™ is a modular AI-based platform that integrates and processes large amounts of data to provide real-time decision support. OCIANA™ can be configured to support applications for defence, civil and commercial customers. Over the next several months we anticipate increasing our customer base in all three sectors, as we commence full commercialization of OCIANA's capabilities."

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment and support logistic resilience on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

