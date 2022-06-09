DATAMARK Announces Strategic Partnership with RapidDeploy

Alliance will enhance cloud-native GIS data readiness for localities across the country

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the firm's strategic partnership with RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, to provide clients with on-demand public safety GIS data hosting. This partnership enables clients to leverage authoritative GIS data hosted by DATAMARK in a secure and highly available cloud environment within RapidDeploy's portfolio of products.

"DATAMARK is proud to partner with RapidDeploy to ensure call takers and dispatchers are provided with the most up-to-date GIS data in Radius Mapping. Public Safety leaders and technologists have embraced cloud technology to bring secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions to their Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). As we combine our best-in-class solutions, our goal is to revolutionize the 9-1-1 experience," said Robert Murphy, Associate Vice President of DATAMARK.

DATAMARK's data hosting service enables localities, regions, and states to securely host authoritative GIS data layers, such as road centerlines, emergency service boundaries, PSAP boundaries, indoor maps, and more in the cloud. Cloud-native storage mitigates risk of theft, natural disasters and other local issues from negatively impacting public safety GIS data. By utilizing DATAMARK data hosting, RapidDeploy clients can access their data easily within the 9-1-1 call flow, integrated with their telephony system.

RapidDeploy will leverage the hosted data for its Radius Mapping solution, which is designed to optimize the contextual and informational view of a 9-1-1 caller's location within seconds. Customers leveraging both Radius and DATAMARK VEP experience near real time updates as data management occurs, ensuring call takers and dispatchers always have the latest authoritative GIS data at their fingertips. DATAMARK VEP provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK VEP supports data from local and regional GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders.

"Locating 9-1-1 callers is critical and providing detailed, accurate and up-to-date maps give Public Safety authorities the information they need for quick responses," said Steve Raucher, Co-Founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. "By partnering with DATAMARK, we provide 9-1-1 centers with up-to-date and accurate authoritative GIS data. When they use our Radius Mapping technology, Telecommunicators know they can trust the map."

The partners currently support Florida Region 1, a twelve-county consortium within Northwest Florida, in which DATAMARK provided public safety GIS services to transition data to support NG9-1-1 in RapidDeploy Radius Mapping. DATAMARK's GIS services included GIS data creation, remediation and validation services. As part of the Florida Region 1 project, RapidDeploy also provides Eclipse Analytics to the region's 9-1-1 centers, providing flexible reporting and analytics to facilitate data-driven, operational performance improvements by leveraging real-time call data.

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics and mapping applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/.

