White Castle Recertified as a Great Place to Work®, Plans to Celebrate Team Member Milestones

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and popular retail CPG brand, is proud to share that it has once again earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™. It's the second consecutive year that White Castle has been included among this elite group of employers.

The 101-year-old, family-owned business has long been recognized as a leader in the food industry with incredible team member loyalty and engagement scores. More than 1 in 4 of the company's 10,000 team members have worked at White Castle for 10 years or more. And nearly all 450 of White Castle's regional directors, district supervisors, general managers, and operations leadership team members started their careers behind the counter at White Castle.

"Our team member loyalty is distinctive, and their engagement sets the standard in our industry," said John Kelly, chief people officer and fourth-generation family member. "We have the best team in the business, hands down!"

The prestigious Great Place to Work® designation is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at White Castle. This year, 80% of White Castle's nearly 10,000 employees said the company is a great place to work. That's 57 percentage points higher than the average for U.S.-based companies.

The certification news came just ahead of a cherished day on the White Castle calendar — "Elaine Miseta Day" — celebrated each year on June 8. Named for the administrative assistant who worked 67 years at White Castle for the company's first three presidents, the day is an annual opportunity to acknowledge the service of all of its team members, past and present. This celebration in 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of Elaine's first day on the job.

In September, White Castle will induct a special group of 42 team members to the 25-Year Club. In 1946, the company's founder Billy Ingram became the first team member to reach 25 years of service. Since then, many have followed in his footsteps. This year's inductees will bring the total 25-Year Club members to 2,205.

"Whether you are with us for two years or 20, we celebrate the great contributions of all our team members," added John Kelly. "The memorable moments they create for our customers truly can last a lifetime!"

