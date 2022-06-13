ActZero debuts threat detection and response for mobile devices

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ActZero, an AI-enabled continuous threat detection and response provider, today announced the launch of its MDR for Mobile solution - part of its growing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) portfolio of services.

"I'm delighted to launch our MDR for Mobile solution to extend our continuous threat hunting capabilities across the entire business attack surface," said Chris Finan , President and Chief Operating Officer of ActZero. "We're observing adversaries targeting mobile devices more frequently to gain access to corporate environments. Businesses need to be able to find and stop mobile threats quickly, before they spread into the corporate network."

According to Deloitte , reports indicate that 91% of all attacks begin with a phishing email to an unsuspecting victim. Estimates indicate that 60% of these emails are read on mobile devices. The ActZero MDR for Mobile solution helps protect users by quickly identifying nefarious and suspect phishing attempts by triggering on-device warnings, and if needed, deploying on-device control mechanisms to mitigate risks. Additionally, the service offers protections against man-in-the middle attacks, rogue access point identification, non-approved profile and configuration changes, malicious apps, and more.

Advanced threats require an advanced security solution to be able to detect, investigate, and respond to attacks. ActZero MDR for Mobile provides the threat intelligence and machine learning detections required to stay ahead of adversaries targeting mobile devices. Users and administrators are provided with instant notifications of mobile threats along with detailed remediation guidance. Security event details and mobile device hygiene reports are also available 24/7 within ActZero's customer portal, providing the visibility needed to make informed decisions when prioritizing remediative actions. ActZero's MDR for Mobile solution can be installed in minutes, with no complicated configuration requirements and minimal user interaction. The solution supports Apple, Android or Google Chrome mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

Threat actors are known to target multiple vectors ᠆ including other endpoints, network and cloud ᠆ in addition to mobile devices. ActZero's data-driven MDR platform helps protect against cross-vector threats by providing businesses with holistic, broad threat detection and comprehensive response across endpoints, mobile devices, network, and a wide range of cloud SaaS and IaaS solutions. ActZero's continuously-tuned machine learning models can unravel an entire attack more quickly than traditional detection and response solutions, precisely detecting threats earlier, wherever they may appear in a customer's environment. And with a 24/7 response capability, ActZero ensures attacks are contained and remediated quickly, with follow-up guidance on how to prioritize and mitigate future risks.

For businesses who are confident in their existing non-mobile coverage, ActZero MDR for Mobile is also available as a standalone service where mobile device threat protection is required.

ActZero is a Gartner-recognized provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that offers 24/7 threat protection, securing small and mid-size businesses, empowering customers to cover more ground in their cybersecurity efforts without taxing existing budgets and resources. We combine our core AI and ML technologies and processes with human threat hunting and threat intelligence to detect and identify vulnerabilities, eliminating more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy, or building a primary line of defense, ActZero's client-first approach helps reduce the unique risks and gaps that could leave a business vulnerable to attack.

For more information, please visit https://actzero.ai/platform/mdr-for-mobile/

View original content:

SOURCE ActZero